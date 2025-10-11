KFSHRC Positions Saudi Arabia at the Forefront of Genomic Medicine

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Riyadh, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is reshaping how medicine is practiced across the region through the full integration of genomics into clinical care. Once limited to select research initiatives, genomic sequencing is now embedded in the hospital’s diagnostic and therapeutic pathways, guiding decisions for thousands of patients every year.KFSHRC’s Genomic Medicine Center, among the few accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) in the Middle East, has become a reference point for hospitals and research institutions seeking expertise in genome interpretation and molecular diagnostics. The center’s scientists are mapping genetic variants linked to rare and complex diseases, supporting early detection, family counseling, and the development of tailored treatment plans.Recent collaborations have reinforced this leadership. In 2025, KFSHRC partnered with the Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine in the United States to introduce rapid genome sequencing for newborns, enabling early identification of more than 500 treatable genetic disorders. The hospital has also expanded its bioinformatics infrastructure to link genomic data with electronic health records, an approach that enhances predictive modeling and enables population-level insights into hereditary diseases.Beyond clinical applications, KFSHRC’s researchers are contributing to global genomic databases, studying how regional genetic diversity influences disease prevalence and treatment response. This effort places Saudi Arabia on the map of international genomic research, with data generated locally informing global studies on precision medicine.Through its participation in the Global Health Exhibition 2025, scheduled for October 27 to 29 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, KFSHRC will showcase its latest work in T-cell therapy, genomic diagnostics, robotic surgery, and multi-organ transplantation, underscoring its integrated approach to science and care.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. It is also listed in Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.