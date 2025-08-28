Gastech 2025 to Welcome Global Ministers and Energy CEOs as World Faces Rising Demand and Transition Challenges

MILAN, ITALY, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Global ministers and policymakers unite — 22 ministers from across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East are confirmed, including U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright appearing together in Europe for the first time.• Unprecedented C-suite line-up — CEOs from Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni, Cheniere Energy, Vitol, Trafigura, YPF, SEFE, Snam, and Uniper join Gastech 2025 for four days of strategic dialogue, deal-making, and cross-border collaboration.• Influential energy voices confirmed — Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA; H.E. Jassim Al-Shirawi, Secretary General of the IEF; and H.E. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the GECF will contribute global perspectives on demand, production, and investment.• Industry at a turning point — With global gas demand forecast to rise by up to 57% by 2050, alongside surging electricity needs for AI, data centres, and growing cooling and heating requirements, Gastech 2025 will showcase 1,000 companies and 1,000 speakers presenting solutions to deliver secure, accessible, and lower-emission energy.In less than two weeks, the global energy community will gather in Milan for Gastech 2025, taking place from 9–12 September. The world’s largest exhibition and conference dedicated to natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy will unite more than 50,000 attendees, 1,000 exhibiting companies, and over 1,000 speakers at a moment of rising demand and unprecedented pressure to deliver energy that is accessible, reliable, affordable, and increasingly low-carbon.This year’s edition will welcome an exceptional line-up of ministers, policymakers, and CEOs, reflecting the urgency and ambition of today’s global energy conversation. Twenty-two international ministers are confirmed to attend, including senior representatives from Italy, Hungary, Egypt, Iraq, Nigeria, Mauritania, Libya, and Lebanon. Among the distinguished speakers, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright will appear together in Europe for the first time, highlighting the growing importance of transatlantic cooperation on energy security and transition.Alongside government leaders, the event will host the largest gathering of C-suite executives from across the natural gas and LNG value chain. Confirmed participants include Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of TotalEnergies; Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni; Jack Fusco, President & CEO of Cheniere Energy; Russell Hardy, CEO of Vitol; Richard Holtum, CEO of Trafigura; Agostino Scornajenchi, CEO of Snam; Horacio Marín, CEO of YPF; and Michael Lewis, CEO of Uniper.Gastech will also feature contributions from key international institutions. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA; H.E. Jassim Al-Shirawi, Secretary General of the IEF; and H.E. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the GECF will share perspectives on key consumption, production, and investment trends, while underscoring the role of collaboration in navigating a complex energy landscape.This year’s event takes place against a backdrop of surging global demand for energy, driven by population growth, the rapid expansion of AI and data centres, and the rising need for cooling in hotter summers and heating in colder winters. Natural gas and LNG remain central to meeting these demands reliably and affordably, while enabling progress on lower-emission energy systems worldwide.Gastech plays a vital role in shaping the conversation not only around technologies and investment, but also around the people and communities at the heart of the transition. Every decision made in a boardroom or at a ministerial roundtable carries real-world consequences. With access to reliable power often marking the line between opportunity and hardship, energy must be recognised for its central role in enabling progress and prosperity.On the exhibition floor, more than 1,000 companies, from global producers and infrastructure operators to shipping majors, technology providers, and innovators in hydrogen and climate technologies, will showcase the latest solutions and services across the energy value chain. Gastech remains where governments, businesses, and innovators forge partnerships, sign agreements, and outline practical pathways to deliver energy that advances both growth and sustainability.Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said: “The world is demanding more energy than ever before, and the stakes could not be higher. At Gastech 2025, ministers, CEOs, and institutional leaders will come together to find solutions that deliver reliable, accessible, and lower-emission energy. The conversations in Milan will not only shape technologies and investments, but will directly impact people and communities whose futures depend on secure and sustainable energy access.”*ENDS*Notes to EditorAbout GastechGastech is the world’s largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy. It attracts more than 50,000 attendees, 7,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers from over 150 countries. Gastech serves as the industry’s premier platform where government officials, global business leaders, disruptors, innovators, and students converge to engage in meaningful conversations that power a sustainable energy future. This year, Gastech will take place at the Fiera Milano, from 9-12 September 2025.

