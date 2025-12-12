UAE HOSTS BACK-TO-BACK UNITED NATIONS WORKSHOPS TO ADVANCE GLOBAL POLICING AND PEACEKEEPING PERFORMANCE

UAE convenes senior UN police leaders to strengthen peacekeeping performance, advance women’s leadership, and reinforce global policing capabilities.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to supporting the United Nations’ global peacekeeping efforts, the UAE Ministry of Interior this week hosted two landmark United Nations Police workshops designed to strengthen international policing capabilities, bolster global peace and stability, and advance the role of women in law enforcement worldwide.The Fourth Strategic Performance Management Workshop (SPMW) for Heads of Police Components of UN Peace Operations concluded on 10 December and was immediately followed by the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) International Workshop through 12 December. Together, the workshops convened senior UN officials, police-contributing countries, regional organisations, and peacekeeping experts to strengthen partnerships, drive capability-building, and share operational insight across missions.The SPMW assembled heads of police components from UN peace operations to review performance frameworks and address shared transnational challenges, including organised crime and cyber-enabled criminality. Discussions emphasised intelligence-led policing, effective technology deployment, and the importance of equipping field personnel with tested, mission-relevant tools. Participants also reviewed the progress of ongoing initiatives such as the C4ISR Academy for Peace Operations, which has trained more than 6,500 ICT specialists to date and plans to train an additional 10,000 personnel over the coming three years.The WPS workshop focused on the critical role women play in peacekeeping and the structural conditions necessary for their full and sustained participation. Women officers from multiple regions exchanged experiences, expanded professional networks, and developed strategies jointly with mission leadership to remove barriers and strengthen gender-responsive policing.“These workshops reaffirm the essential role police forces play in fostering peace, protecting communities, and rebuilding stability in conflict-affected environments,” said Lt. Col. Dana Humaid, Director General of the International Affairs Bureau at the UAE Ministry of Interior and leader of the UAE’s Women, Peace, and Security Agenda. “Effective peacekeeping depends on capable, trusted, and professional police services in host countries, and on elevating the indispensable contributions of women officers whose leadership and insight strengthen mission effectiveness across the board.”"The United Arab Emirates has been a longstanding friend and partner to the United Nations police, as demonstrated by its hosting of these two important events on improving police performance in UN peace operations and engaging our Member States to advance the Women, Peace and Security agenda," said United Nations Police Adviser Faisal Shahkar. "Fulfilling these two objectives is central to our efforts to enhance safety and security and support vulnerable communities around the world.""Improving the performance of United Nations peacekeeping - including ensuring our police and troops have the right capabilities, training and skills and enabling more women to participate at all levels and in all functions - is a collective endeavor and responsibility between the Secretariat and Member States like the United Arab Emirates," said Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix. "This is why I thank our hosts for organizing this important workshop and their continued commitment to strengthening the impact of United Nations peacekeeping while advancing gender-responsive policing."Together, the two workshops showcased the UAE’s strong support for United Nations efforts to advance peace and promote stability. They also highlighted the UAE’s continued backing for UN Police and their vital work in serving vulnerable communities by strengthening, professionalising, and developing national police forces in host countries, enabling them to build secure, resilient, and self-sustaining institutions.The UAE has demonstrated sustained leadership in establishing platforms that connect police officers across borders, strengthen operational performance, and accelerate capacity-building. Since 2022, the UAE has worked with international partners across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East to advance operational leadership and crisis-response capabilities, and has launched or supported major multilateral initiatives including the International Security Alliance (ISA), the Secure Communities Forum, the International Initiative for Law Enforcement and Climate (I2LEC), and AI for Safer Children (AIFSC). Together, these initiatives provide practical mechanisms for knowledge exchange, joint training, and coordinated action.The SPMW and WPS workshops build on this foundation by creating durable networks that continue to facilitate the exchange of expertise, intelligence, and lessons learned beyond the events themselves. As participants return to their respective missions and institutions, they take forward strengthened relationships, shared best practice, and a collective commitment to building more resilient police services worldwide.Media inquiries may be directed to the International Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Interior, United Arab Emirates.

