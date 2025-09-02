The Mystic in the Matrix: Rilee Astraea Introduces House of Astraea, Personal Transformation Studio

Rilee Astraea, poetic author, fitness trainer, and transformation guide, announces the launch of House of Astraea LLC, a personal transformation studio integrating psychology, science, and soul.

Poetic author and trainer debuts creative studio, mentorship, and “Somatic Spells” fusing science and soul for personal transformation.

My work isn’t about becoming a better version of yourself—it’s about remembering who you were before the world told you to be someone else.” — Rilee Astraea

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rilee Astraea, poetic author, fitness trainer, and creative transformation guide, announces the official launch of House of Astraea LLC—her creative studio and lifestyle brand rooted in psychology, science, and soul—inspiring personal transformation and sustainable change.

Her on-mic presence, Mystic in the Matrix, is both a public voice and a digital portal for former overachievers, high performers, and burnt-out professionals ready to shed their “iron armor” and step into a more honest way of living. Through Instagram, Medium, and YouTube, Astraea shares thought-leadership essays, reflective reels, digital rituals, and Somatic Spells—high-energy guided audio affirmations—all designed as free and low-cost entry points into the studio’s deeper transformation work.

Their mentorship and training paths include:

The Art of Anastasis: A six-phase path of personal rebirth led by Astraea, guiding individuals through psychology and shadow work, storytelling and narrative reframing, and somatic expression for full-body transformation.

Manhood in the Making: A six-phase path of men’s transformation led by Astraea’s husband and co-founder, Tim Brennan, rooted in recovery, marriage, and mindful masculinity—helping men drop the alpha mask and build authentic strength from within.

The Psychology of Strength: A four-phase professional path co-led by Astraea and Brennan, designed for coaches and fitness trainers to inspire deeper client transformation through somatics, storytelling, vulnerability, and compassionate communication.

“A lot of people are doing personal development, but still living a performance,” says Astraea. “My work isn’t about becoming a better version of yourself—it’s about remembering who you were before the world told you to be someone else.”

Before launching her own studio, Astraea led the storytelling and change management strategy for over a decade at major institutions including Scottrade, Baxter Credit Union, Carrier Global, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. She also spent years teaching movement classes and working in the fitness world, where she built a loyal community by blending physical strength with deeper conversations around healing and identity.

Once a leader in helping others refine their public voice in systems that rewarded output over presence, Astraea—an autistic and highly sensitive woman—experienced a dark night of the soul that ultimately reconnected her with her deeper truth. She shares that collapse and recovery as a blueprint for living in her memoir, The Other Side of Awakening—a lyrical account of ego death, psychological unraveling, spiritual rebirth, and identity reintegration.

Rooted in psychology, identity, the wisdom of the body, and psychospiritual concepts—what she calls “existential mysticism”—her work resonates with those who have carried too much, worn the mask too well, and are ready to lay it down in search of a truer, more “magical” way of being. Designed for accessibility, Astraea’s books are intentionally short—two hours or less—crafted for neurodivergent attention spans and paired with audio/video formats for those on the go. With several titles already published and new works forthcoming, her timeline of offerings ensures there is always a next step for readers and clients to continue their journey.

“At the core of my work is the belief that you are the story—and you can always write a new one,” adds Astraea. “My method is embodied, proven, and based in behavior change and emotional intelligence. It’s practical magic. It changed my life, and now I help others do the same.”

Together, Astraea and Brennan lead House of Astraea as a husband–wife duo offering both practical and soulful pathways to transformation, designed to help people rewire the mind, reclaim the body, and reshape the story they live by. The pair offer an online presence in their joint videos and podcasts, and are working on their future retreat concept, Soul & Soil.

Outside her writing and mentorship, Astraea teaches at The Den Fitness in Barrington, IL—lifting both spirits and weights. Rhythm and ritual, she believes, are key to integrating body awareness and reclaiming your magic.

Rilee Astraea is currently available for media interviews, guest essays, podcasts, and aligned collaborations, with a specific focus on themes of narrative healing, embodiment, neurodivergence, and the inner transformation that complements physical performance.

Learn more at www.rileeastraea.com.

About House of Astraea

Founded in 2025, House of Astraea creates practical and soulful tools for transformation designed to fit into real life. Led by husband–wife duo Rilee Astraea and Tim Brennan, the studio blends psychology, science, and mysticism into accessible pathways for rebirth and resilience—using a shared six-step arc of transformation that bridges body, mind, and soul.

From one-on-one mentorship and self-paced modules to bite-sized mini-books and poetic audio spells, their offerings give you a choose-your-own-adventure approach to transformation, rooted in lived experience and professional practice.

Astraea has been published by Silent Spark Press and featured in various media outlets, including Women’s Insider and the Associated Press. Learn more at www.rileeastraea.com or follow on Instagram @rileeastraea.

