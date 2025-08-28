Rocket Hydraulics Market to Exceed US $3.46 Billion by 2029, with 7.7% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Rocket Hydraulics Market From 2024 To 2029?

Over the past few years, the rocket hydraulics market has seen steadfast growth. It is anticipated to scale up from a valuation of $2.38 billion in 2024 to $2.57 billion in 2025, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors like an upsurge in projects related to space stations and orbital infrastructure, expansion of global defense and military space prowess, evolution of multi-payload launch configurations, rise in scientific payload and observational missions, and increased government funding and subsidies for space infrastructure, have all contributed to its growth historically.

The market for rocket hydraulics is anticipated to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, with projections suggesting a surge to $3.46 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The projected expansion over this period can be attributed to factors such as an increase in satellite launches, development in commercial space tourism, greater need for reusable rockets, government space program expansion and an increased focus on lunar and Mars exploration. Key trends for this forecast period encompass the creation of more lightweight hydraulic materials, component miniaturization, enhanced precision and responsiveness of actuators, incorporation of intelligent sensors into hydraulic systems, and advancements in sealing technologies adapted for extreme conditions.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Rocket Hydraulics Market?

The rocket hydraulics market is projected to grow due to an expected increase in satellite launches in the coming years. Satellites, which can be naturally occurring or man-made, orbit larger celestial bodies in space. The demand for these satellites is growing globally, driven by a need for high-speed communication and data services. Such services necessitate a wide-reaching network of satellites to guarantee consistency, connection and coverage across urban and remote locations. Rocket hydraulics play a pivotal role in satellite launches, supplying the power needed to steer the engine, manipulate aerodynamic surfaces, aid in stage separation and deploy payload fairings. Such hydraulics enable accurate steering, maintain stability and ensure successful satellite deployment when launching. To exemplify, data from the National Space Operations Centre (NSpOC), a UK-based organization focusing on space surveillance and defense, showed that by April 2024 there were over 9,000 active satellites in orbit. This number is projected to surge to more than 60,000 by 2030. Consequently, the escalation in satellite launches will contribute significantly to the expansion of the rocket hydraulics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Rocket Hydraulics Market?

Major players in the Rocket Hydraulics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Safran S.A.

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Liebherr International AG

• KYB Corporation

• Moog Inc.

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Woodward Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Rocket Hydraulics Industry?

Leading firms in the rocket hydraulics market, such as Moog Inc., are turning their attention towards the production of advanced products, including actuators intended for thrust vector control systems that can function effectively under intense pressure. Actuators, which are components for altering the thrust direction by moving engine parts or control surfaces, allow for correct rocket steering throughout the course of the flight. In January 2024, Moog Inc., an American aerospace and defense enterprise, introduced its new electromechanical actuators designed for the propulsion of United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Rocket. Hydraulics actuators were created specifically for the primary stage of the main engine's thrust vector control system, providing flawless execution while in flight. These actuators are distinguishable due to their high power density, fault-tolerant design, and lightweight frame. The premier launch of ULA's Vulcan rocket saw the enhanced precision, increased safety, and lower maintenance of advanced electromechanical actuators. Furthermore, Moog also provides the Vulcan rocket with upper-stage thrust vector control apparatus and cryogenic valve actuation resolutions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Rocket Hydraulics Market Segments

The rocket hydraulics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Actuators, Pumps, Valves, Accumulators, Other Components

2) By Application: Launch Vehicles, Satellites, Space Probes, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Commercial, Military, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Actuators: Linear Actuators, Rotary Actuators, Electrohydraulic Actuators, Servo Actuators

2) By Pumps: Gear Pumps, Vane Pumps, Piston Pumps, Screw Pumps

3) By Valves: Directional Control Valves, Pressure Control Valves, Flow Control Valves, Proportional Valves

4) By Accumulators: Bladder Accumulators, Piston Accumulators, Diaphragm Accumulators, Spring-type Accumulators

5) By Other Components: Hydraulic Motors, Hydraulic Cylinders, Filters, Reservoirs

Which Regions Are Dominating The Rocket Hydraulics Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the rocket hydraulics market as the largest region, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The Rocket Hydraulics Global Market Report 2025 provides coverage for several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

