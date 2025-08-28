Social Media Management Software Market to Reach $53.29 Billion by 2029 with 16.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Social Media Management Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Social Media Management Software Market Size And Growth?

The market size of social media management software has experienced a swift expansion in the past years. The market, which is projected to be valued at $24.40 billion in 2024, is expected to reach up to $28.58 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The significant growth in the historical period is linked to businesses increasingly adopting social media, a surge in the number of internet users worldwide, an escalated usage of smartphones, an intensified focus on digital marketing tactics, a burgeoning e-commerce industry, and an upswing in the amount of content generated by users.

Anticipated rapid expansion is on the horizon for the social media management software market in the upcoming years, with projections showing a growth to $53.29 billion by the year 2029. The market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. This predicted growth within the forecast period is primarily attributed to an increased necessity for managing multiple platforms simultaneously, a surge in demand for personalized marketing methods, heightened use of video content within the realm of social media, the rising popularity of platforms featuring short-form content, and a growing focus on monitoring brand reputation. The forecast period is also expected to witness major trends such as advancements in sentiment analysis technology, the creation of real-time collaboration tools, the development of social media platforms native to the cloud, the integration of social listening with business intelligence tools, and innovative strides in visual content scheduling.

Download a free sample of the social media management software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25575&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Social Media Management Software Market?

The growing count of social media users is anticipated to boost the expansion of the social media management software market in the future. This refers to individuals or entities who are actively involved with social media platforms for creating, sharing, or engaging with content and for connecting with other users in the digital space. The escalating numbers can be attributed to the enhanced accessibility of smartphones, translating into easier access to social platforms at any given time or location. Social media management software is instrumental in aiding these users by bringing under one roof, their scheduling and content management across the digital platforms. By providing automation, analytics, and engagement tools, it minimises the effort put in manually, thereby refining the overall efficiency and impact. For example, according to a report by We Are Social Ltd., a media company based out of UK, there was a jump in social media usage by 1.5% in 2024, as opposed to 0.9% in 2023. Thus, the surge in social media users plays a key role in propelling the social media management software market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Social Media Management Software Market?

Major players in the Social Media Management Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Vista Social Inc.

• Sprout Social Inc.

• Hootsuite Inc.

• Later.com Inc.

• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

• Falcon.io ApS

• Agorapulse SAS

• Buffer Inc.

• NapoleonCat Sp. z o.o

• Loomly Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Social Media Management Software Market?

Leading businesses in the social media management software market are focusing their efforts on creating innovative solutions like multi-location publishing platforms. These platforms assist companies in managing and organizing content across numerous branches in an effective manner. This software allows firms to generate, arrange, and control social media content from a single interface for multiple business branches. For example, Birdeye Inc., an American software firm, introduced Birdeye Social in January 2023, a state-of-the-art social media management software designed to meet the specific needs of local brands and businesses with multiple locations. This platform provides centralized control through multi-location publishing and bulk scheduling capabilities, allowing easy customization and management of posts across different locations from a single dashboard. The platform further includes BirdAI for AI-aided content creation, robust tools for monitoring engagement, and a consolidated content library, all aimed at simplifying social media processes and boosting audience engagement.

How Is The Social Media Management Software Market Segmented?

The social media management software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Web Based, Cloud Based

2) By Pricing Model: Subscription-Based, Per-User-Based, Feature-Based

3) By Functionality: Content Management, Scheduling And Publishing, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Advertising, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration, Email Marketing Integration

4) By Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

5) By Industry Vertical: Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Media And Entertainment, Travel And Hospitality

Subsegments:

1) By Web-Based: Browser-Based Dashboard Tools, Lightweight Plug-Ins Or Extensions, Software As A Service With Direct Uniform Resource Locator Access, Mobile Browser-Compatible Platforms

2) By Cloud-Based: Public Cloud Solutions, Private Cloud Platforms, Hybrid Cloud Deployments, Cloud-Native Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Tools, Multi-Tenant Cloud Infrastructure

View the full social media management software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-media-management-software-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Social Media Management Software Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global social media management software market. This report anticipates that this region's growth will continue up to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Social Media Management Software Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Social Work Case Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-work-case-management-software-global-market-report

Social Media Platforms Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-media-platforms-global-market-report

Social Media Subscription Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-media-subscription-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.