Christine Miles Expands Listening Path® Elementary Program to U.S., U.K., Ireland and Canada

Christine Miles, M.S. Ed., is a globally recognized expert in listening intelligence and emotional education, and the creator of the Listening Path® program now expanding to schools across the U.S., U.K., Ireland, and Canada.

A Breakthrough that Brings Listening Intelligence to Every Classroom from Grades 1-6

We’ve spent decades teaching students how to read, write, and speak—but we’ve never taught them how to listen to understand.” — Christine Miles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Miles, M.S. Ed., founder and CEO of EQuipt, a globally recognized pioneer in listening intelligence and emotional education, has officially expanded her groundbreaking Listening Path® Elementary Classroom Program—nominated for the prestigious Mom’s Choice® Award—to schools across the U.S., UK, Ireland and Canada. Following a successful debut in more than 20 classrooms in spring 2025, the licensable program is now available to public, private, charter, and home schools seeking to embed essential 21st-century skills—empathy, emotional awareness, and communication—into everyday instruction. Used by Fortune 100 companies and universities worldwide, The Listening Path® has earned Miles recognition from Enterprising Women Magazine, Marquis Who’s Who, the Axiom Business Book Awards’ Silver Medal for her bestselling book, What Is It Costing You Not to Listen?, as well as being featured on ABC, NBC, NPR, SiriusXM and USA Today.

Miles says, “We’ve spent decades teaching students how to read, write, and speak—but we’ve never taught them how to listen to understand. Listening is a foundational life skill, and when we teach it early, we build stronger learners, stronger classrooms, and ultimately, stronger communities.”

The Listening Path® Elementary Classroom Program is a fully developed, plug-and-play curriculum for grades 1 through 6 that can be implemented at any point in the school year with no professional development required. Students learn through an animated teacher—Christine in animated form—who introduces the tools and language of listening; classroom teachers simply facilitate and reinforce the learning throughout the day. The program aligns to ELA, Civics, CASEL and ASCA standards and includes a Physical Listening Path Tool Kit that keeps the language of listening to understand visible and actionable in the classroom. With ongoing guidance from the Listening Path team, implementation is straightforward, practical and transformative.

Built for classroom teachers, SEL (Social and Emotional Learning) specialists, guidance counselors, and special education professionals, the program delivers 11 lessons of 20–30 minutes each, helping students move beyond “paying attention” to practice real listening for comprehension and connection. Schools report a shared language of listening, taking root across classrooms and common spaces, improving peer interactions and classroom culture.

“The more vocal students in our classroom are helping the quieter students be more vocal,” shared a 5th–6th–grade teacher. “It’s changing how they engage with each other and how they solve problems together.”

For Miles, listening is both a professional discipline and a personal superpower. A three-time All-American field hockey player and U.S. Team trials participant, she credits listening with giving her an edge on and off the field: “I was never the fastest or strongest. Listening to my coaches, teammates, and even my own instincts was my superpower.”

Miles has trained top executives, sales teams, educators, and organizations—including SAP, McCain Foods, Harmony Biosciences, Brewer Science, Keck Medical, and Rowan University—helping them implement listening as a strategic advantage. Her workshops and keynotes transform listening into a repeatable skill that fosters trust, collaboration, and improved performance.

Schools can license the Listening Path® Elementary Program now and begin at any time during the year. To explore the curriculum or request a demo, visit TheListeningPath.com

About Christine Miles and EQuipt

Christine Miles, M.S. Ed., a globally recognized pioneer in listening intelligence and emotional education, has officially expanded her groundbreaking Listening Path® Elementary Classroom Program to schools across the U.S., UK, Ireland, and Canada. She created The Listening Path®, a licensable K–12 and enterprise system, used by Fortune 100 companies and universities worldwide to turn listening into a strategic advantage. The program aligns to ELA, Civics, CASEL, and ASCA standards and includes a Physical Listening Path Tool Kit that keeps the language of understanding visible and actionable in the classroom. Miles is also the founder and CEO of EQuipt, a woman-owned training and education company. Miles has trained top executives, sales teams, educators, and organizations—including SAP, McCain Foods, Harmony Biosciences, Brewer Science, Keck Medical, and Rowan University—helping them implement listening as a strategic advantage. Her bestselling book, What Is It Costing You Not to Listen?, earned the Axiom Business Book Awards’ Silver Medal. She has been honored by Enterprising Women Magazine and Marquis Who’s Who, and has been featured on ABC, NBC, NPR, SiriusXM, and USA Today. EQuipt’s mission is to make listening education accessible across classrooms and organizations, building cultures of empathy, trust, and high performance. Learn more at ChristineMilesListens.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.