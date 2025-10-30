Thought Leader Marie Smith's Golden Hour Coaching Celebrates Third Anniversary

Marie Smith, founder of Golden Hour Coaching, celebrates three years of empowering women to restore energy and purpose through her new Energize Your Life Mastermind. Photo courtesy of Mary Kathryn

International Mindset Coach Launches Energize Your Life Mastermind to Help Women Shift from Burnout to Balance

Energize Your Life helps women reconnect to what truly fuels them—body, mind, and spirit—so they can lead and live with more clarity, confidence, and calm.” — Marie Smith

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International mindset coach, retreat leader and bestselling author Marie Smith, M.Ed., CHWC, CLC, CPT is the founder of Golden Hour Coaching, a Nashville-based personal development company, celebrating its third anniversary with the official launch of her signature six‑month program, the Energize Your Life Mastermind. Known for helping professional women reclaim energy and clarity, Smith designed the program to guide high‑achievers from burnout to balance through her signature Golden Flow Framework™, a practical rhythm of Nourish, Move, Rest, and Repeat.

Smith says, “When women learn to honor their energy instead of constantly pushing through exhaustion, everything changes. Energize Your Life helps women reconnect to what truly fuels them—body, mind, and spirit—so they can lead and live with more clarity, confidence, and calm.”

A former educator and personal trainer with a master’s degree in education, Smith blends science‑based wellness strategies with soul‑centered mindset tools. She is a certified life coach, health and wellness coach, and Clarity Catalyst trainer of CIJ The Clarity Catalyst—an eight‑week course based on a Stanford University curriculum in mindfulness and emotional intelligence.

Smith is also co‑author of the 2024 Amazon bestseller Heal to Lead: Stories to Turn Your Wounds Into Wisdom. Her work has been featured in Canvas Rebel, Nashville Voyager and Your Williamson Magazine, as well as on podcasts, including "The Self‑Love Tonic," "Momplex" and "Gals Off the Grid."

Through coaching, courses, and retreats, she has helped hundreds of women shift from energy leaks to energy leadership.

To celebrate the program launch, Smith is hosting a complimentary Energize Your Life Masterclass, where participants will discover practical tools to restore focus, motivation, and vitality.

Attendees will receive two powerful takeaways: 1) The Nourish & Move Blueprint—showing how to fuel the body for steady energy, improved digestion, and simple movement for busy days, and 2) Rest & Repeat for Long‑Term Energy, with tools to create better sleep, calm the nervous system, and build lasting healthy habits. Register at www.goldenhourcoaching.com/energize-your-life-masterclass.

Coming Up Next

On November 6, Smith will host "Music and Mindfulness" with special musical guest Sadie Campbell at Nashville's Collective615, combining empowering live music, calming mindfulness practices, conversation, and coaching around the themes of womanhood and resilience.

In April 2026, Smith will co‑lead "Awaken Your Senses," a four‑day women’s retreat in New Orleans, designed to help participants reconnect with their intuition and the five senses through mindfulness, movement and holistic wellness practices.

Later in 2026, she will also co‑lead a destination retreat in Spain to explore the infamous ancient pilgrim routes of the Camino de Santiago.

For more details, visit www.goldenhourcoaching.com.

About Marie Smith and Golden Hour Coaching

Marie Smith, M.Ed., CHWC, CLC, CPT, is a leading international mindset coach, retreat leader, speaker and Amazon bestselling author who guides women ready to reclaim their energy to live in alignment with their purpose. Through her company, Golden Hour Coaching, she offers one‑on‑one coaching, transformational retreats, and group programs, including Energize Your Life and CIJ The Clarity Catalyst (based on a Stanford University curriculum). A certified life, health, and wellness coach with more than a decade of experience as a personal trainer and a background in education, Smith brings her clients a special blend of practical structure and soulful support.

