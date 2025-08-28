ROS-Based Robot Market to Reach USD $65.8 Billion by 2029 at 8.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of ROS-Based Robot Market?

There has been a robust growth in the market size of ROS-based robots in the past few years. The market, which is projected to rise from $43.50 billion in 2024 to $47.38 billion in 2025, will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This substantial growth during the historic period can be linked to the proliferation of smart factories and initiatives related to industry 4.0, an increase in the use of these robots for surgical assistance, growth of rehabilitation and physical therapy robots, a surge in the use of robotic prosthetics and exoskeletons, as well as the expansion of autonomous security patrolling systems.

Considerable expansion is projected in the market size of ROS-based robots in the imminent years, escalating to an impressive $65.80 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth over the projected period can be traced back to a surge in automation demand within manufacturing, escalation in the deployment of mobile robots within logistics, burgeoning warehouse automation and AGVs, the engagement of robots in precision agriculture, and the rise of collaborative robots. Predominant trends over the projected period comprise of open-source architecture that catalyzes innovation, personalized modular software designs, seamless interoperability with a variety of hardware platforms, improved real-time control functionalities, and the facilitating integration with AI and machine learning.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The ROS-Based Robot Global Market Growth?

The burgeoning attention on automation is expected to propel the ROS-based robot market's expansion in the forthcoming years. Automation refers to the application of technology for accomplishing tasks with minimal human oversight, aiming to enhance precision and efficiency. The surge in automation is attributed to the rising need for operational effectiveness as corporations aim to cut costs and boost productivity by reducing manual, repetitive tasks. ROS-based robots are progressively utilized in industrial automation for tasks such as material handling, precise assembly, quality checks, and operations in hazardous environments. For instance, reports from the World Intellectual Property Organization, a specialized agency based in Switzerland, predicted that there is expected to be an upswing in the number of annual installations in China, possibly reaching 700,000 units by 2026. Consequently, the burgeoning attention on automation is anticipated to amplify the growth of the ROS-based robot market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The ROS-Based Robot Market?

Major players in the ROS-Based Robot Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ABB Ltd.

• Aptiv Plc

• KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

• iRobot Corporation

• Comau SpA

• Addverb Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Universal Robots A/S

• SoftBank Robotics Corp.

• Yaskawa Motoman Robotics Inc.

• Clearpath Robotics Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The ROS-Based Robot Market?

Leading entities in the ROS-based robot industry are focusing their efforts on creating advanced solutions such as robot development environments built on ROS. These advancements aim to speed up the time for development by facilitating the reuse of code. A software framework, robot development environments supply critical resources and tools for the design, programming, testing, and deployment of robotic systems. For example, in December 2022, an automation firm based in Israel named MOV.AI launched a visual integrated development environment for ROS, called Flow. The product is designed to streamline the process for users to engage with ROS efficiently and with as little effort as possible. It boasts a visual development interface that simplifies ROS project work making it more intuitive and easily accessible. The Flow features aid productivity by making the import of assets simpler, diminishing the need for complex setups, enhancing debugging speed, and supporting effortless project transfer and collaboration. The Robotics Engine Platform of MOV.AI, built on ROS, features a browser-based interface and provides all the necessary tools for system integrators and manufacturers to develop, manage, and launch autonomous mobile robots.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global ROS-Based Robot Market Report?

The ros-based robot market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Robot Type: Mobile Robots, Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots, Service Robots

3) By End User: Manufacturing, Healthcare Providers, Agricultural Enterprises, Logistics Companies, Service Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Actuators, Power Supply Systems, Control Systems, Motors, Cameras, End Effectors

2) By Software: Robot Operating System (Middleware), Simulation Software, Visualization Tools, Motion Planning Software, Mapping And Navigation Software, Robot Control Software

3) By Services: Deployment And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Consulting Services, Customization Services, Upgradation Services

View the full ros-based robot market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ros-based-robot-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The ROS-Based Robot Industry?

The leading region in the ROS-Based Robot Global Market Report 2025 for 2024 was North America, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to see the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report encompasses markets in various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

