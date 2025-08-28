SPiCE Central Asia 2025 Set to Bring Global Influence to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With excitement building, there is only one month to go before the inaugural SPiCE Central Asia 2025 gives industry leaders an exclusive front-row seat to the evolution of the region’s gaming ecosystem. Join us in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from September 25 to 26, 2025, alongside key stakeholders to drive the conversations shaping Central Asia’s regulatory journey, economic potential, and digital innovation.From its successful editions across other regions, SPiCE has already established itself as a catalyst for knowledge exchange and market growth. Now, for the first time, Central Asia will experience this global platform – designed to tackle challenges, inspire collaboration, and open new opportunities for sustainable industry growth, with Uzbekistan poised to emerge as a major player in the global gaming arena.Meet the Following Top Innovators and Decision-Makers:Aleksandr Trifonov, Team Lead of the Retention DepartmentAmirsan Roberto, Managing Partner, SINOFYAsad Kambarov, CEO/CMO, iGlow MediaBibigul Baidildanova, Legal CounselDea Nebieridze, Partnerships and Community ManagerDžangar Jesenov, Head of Compliance, EndorphinaEkaterine Lomsadze, Account ManagerGeorge Mamulaishvili, Head of Administration, Georgian Gambling AssociationGeorge Paliani, Co-Founder, FuturumGiorgi Tsamalaidze, CLO, Random Systems GeorgiaGöktuğ Boğaç Ögel, Head of Technology & ProductIrakli Sitchinava, Global Delivery Manager, Leader-BetIvan Rudenko, Head of PaymentsLasha Kiladze, CMO, LuxeyaMax Yarmukhametov, SEO Team LeadMukhammad Murodov, Product Owner, Brofist PartnersNatalia Moskvina, Founder & General Manager, LexonixOleg Kim, Product ManagerRiad Valiyev, Head of Quality AssuranceValentin Rash, SEO LeadAnd many more.Key Sessions on the Agenda:Take advantage of the opportunity to explore the advancing gaming sphere in Central Asia with leading experts and frontrunners identifying new opportunities and mapping the region’s path to growth.DAY 1 | Thursday, 25 SeptemberResponsible Gaming Practices: Promoting Safety in Online Gaming EnvironmentsCIS Gaming Market Dynamics: Unlocking Insights into Uzbekistan’s Regulatory LandscapeEnhancing Player Experience, Retention, and Gamification in GamingDAY 2 | Friday, 26 SeptemberHarnessing the Potential of Digital Assets: Present Success and Future Growth OpportunitiesFintech Partnerships – Collaborate to Scale: Building Strategic Partnerships Between Operators, PSPs, Banks, and Regulators to Grow ResponsiblyThe Intersection of Sports and Gaming: Potential Benefits for Uzbekistan’s EconomyGrab your chance to gain rare insights into the region’s evolving gaming landscape and network with industry leaders driving compliance, fintech innovation, player retention, and cutting-edge technologies. Secure your place at SPiCE Central Asia 2025 today and play a part in defining the future of gaming in one of today’s most dynamic emerging markets.Register now & download the agenda: https://www.spiceseries.com/sca

