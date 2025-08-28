Olleyes, Inc. Expands VisuALL Virtual Reality Platform With Breakthrough Stereopsis Test

Olleyes announces the launch of a Stereopsis Test in its VisuALL Platform. This new test measures patients' binocular vision and assesses their depth perception

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olleyes, Inc., a leader in innovative ophthalmic technology, today announced the launch of a new Stereopsis Test within its VisuALL Virtual Reality Platform (VRP). This new test is designed to measure a patient’s binocular vision and assess their depth perception, providing clinicians with a fast, reliable, and engaging way to evaluate visual function.Stereopsis—the brain’s ability to merge the slightly different images from each eye into a single three-dimensional perception—is a critical component of visual health. Accurate assessment of binocular vision is essential for diagnosing and managing a variety of eye conditions, including strabismus, amblyopia, and other disorders that affect depth perception.“The addition of the Stereopsis Test further strengthens the VisuALL platform as the most comprehensive and accessible solution in ophthalmic diagnostics,” said Dr. Alberto Gonzalez, CEO of Olleyes, Inc. “By integrating stereopsis evaluation into our virtual reality platform, we are enabling eye care professionals to efficiently test binocularity and depth perception in ways that are more engaging for patients and more productive for clinicians.”The VisuALL VRP already offers a suite of diagnostic tools—including visual acuity, color vision, ocular motility, pupillometry, and perimetry tests—powered by cloud-based analytics and supported by Annie, Olleyes’ multilingual virtual assistant. The introduction of the stereopsis module expands the platform’s utility, allowing practices to deliver a broader range of eye care diagnostics through a single, portable device.With this new addition, Olleyes continues to deliver on its mission to increase accessibility to eye care, enhance patient engagement, and streamline clinical workflows.About Olleyes, Inc.Olleyes, Inc. is a MedTech company revolutionizing ophthalmic diagnostics with innovative, portable, and AI-powered solutions. Founded in 2018, the company’s flagship product—the VisuALL Virtual Reality Platform—is transforming how eye care providers screen and monitor patients worldwide. Today, VisuALL is used in thousands of clinical encounters each month, helping clinicians deliver accessible, accurate, and efficient eye care.For media inquiries, demo requests, or partnership opportunities, please contact:pr@olleyes.com

