Olleyes Launches TechALL: A Virtual Reality Platform Delivering Remote Technician Services to Eyecare Offices
Olleyes unveils TechALL: Empowering eyecare providers with remote, on-demand certified technicians via VR for enhanced flexibility, efficiency and patient care
TechALL revolutionizes the way Eye Care Providers (ECPs) manage their practices by offering on-demand access to trained professionals—including Certified Ophthalmic Technicians (COTs)—through a seamless and interactive VR interface. The result: greater operational flexibility, reduced staffing constraints, and a significant boost in clinic productivity.
"TechALL empowers practices to scale care delivery without the limits of in-house staffing," said Dr. Alberto Gonzalez, CEO of Olleyes. "At the same time, it opens a new channel for skilled technicians to work remotely, offering their expertise to practices in need—whether across town or across the country."
With TechALL, offices can:
- Expand technician availability without hiring full-time staff
- Increase patient throughput and minimize downtime
- Deliver consistent, high-quality care even during staffing shortages
- Provide certified technicians with a flexible, modern platform to connect with multiple practices
TechALL is part of Olleyes’ broader mission to automate and modernize diagnostic workflows through immersive technologies—bringing cutting-edge tools to both providers and patients.
About Olleyes Inc:
Olleyes is a medical technology company specializing in portable, VR-based diagnostic platforms for vision. Its flagship product, VisuALL®, has transformed visual field testing in practices across the country with its popular Virtual Visual Field technology. With the launch of TechALL, Olleyes aims to continue to expand the array of innovative services that it offers to eyecare providers.
