Minding Our Business Podcast Empowers Founders With Self‑Care Tools

Every episode blends candid check-ins with focused strategies on boosting self esteem, sharpening your skills, and beating burnout

Jessica Braker‑Sadusky and Dan “Jonesy” Jones share founder self‑care and confidence strategies weekly.

We’re not here to preach hustle culture....we’re here to break it. Founders need real talk, real tools, and space to remember who they are outside their business.” — Dan Jones

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Minding Our Business podcast is flipping the script on what it means to be a founder. Hosted by mompreneur, real estate agent, investor, and improv player Jessica Braker Sadusky (Jess), alongside marketing agency owner, investor, and Fire Your Boss podcast host Dan Jones (Jonesy), the show delivers weekly conversations on confidence, clarity, and self-care that actually hit home.Created as an antidote to burnout, Minding Our Business is the space entrepreneurs didn’t know they needed. Each episode gives listeners permission to slow down, check in with themselves, and build a business that doesn’t bulldoze their well-being. You’ll hear mindset tools, boundary-building tips, mental health check-ins, and the kind of honest talk most people save for behind closed doors.“We’re not here to preach hustle culture... we’re here to break it,” says Jonesy. “Founders need real talk, real tools, and space to remember who they are outside their business.”Jess brings unfiltered energy and real-life experience to the mic. She’s a mom of two, a full-time entrepreneur ( real estate agent and investor ), and someone who has walked through postpartum depression and anxiety with her head high and her heart open. Her skills in improv and standup comedy adds warmth and levity, even when the topics get heavy. Whether she’s talking about therapy breakthroughs or walking the canal in her small Pennsylvania town, Jess shows up fully.Jonesy balances that energy with calm, steady insight, but not without the regular passionate outburst and self-proclaimed word-salads. He’s the founder of Marketing Agency Near You , a marketing agency that helps brands grow without losing their soul. As co-host of Fire Your Boss, he champions the idea that people should get paid to be themselves. That belief shows up in every episode of Minding Our Business, where he brings strategy, perspective, and his signature dry wit to the table.Both Jess and Jonesy are clear about one thing—they’re not licensed mental health professionals. But they are professionals at experiencing mental health. They’ve lived the burnout. They’ve questioned their worth. They’ve felt the pressure to perform and the shame of slowing down. And they’re not afraid to talk about it.Episodes dive into topics like dealing with comparison on social media, setting emotional boundaries, protecting your energy, and what to do when your confidence disappears. This isn’t surface-level talk. These are the kinds of conversations that leave you feeling seen and supported, with practical takeaways you can use today.New episodes drop weekly on all major podcast platforms. Whether you're solo-building something big, juggling business with family life, or just craving something honest in your earbuds, Minding Our Business is here to remind you that you're not alone—and you're not crazy for wanting more peace in the process.For more, visit mindingour.comor search Minding Our Business wherever you get your podcasts.

The Inner Critic: Who Gave Them a Mic?

