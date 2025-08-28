CO2Lift® Announces Advancements in Carboxytherapy With Patented Technology and Clinical Validation

New system introduces sustained CO₂ delivery, supported by peer-reviewed research and physician adoption in medical and aesthetic care

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumisque Skincare today announced new developments in carboxytherapy with its CO2Lift® treatment, designed to bring clarity and higher safety standards to a rapidly growing aesthetics category.In a market where many CO₂-based gels and packs rely on fast reactions lasting only minutes, CO2Liftintroduces a patented lactone hydrolysis system that steadily releases CO₂ for more than an hour. This sustained delivery method is designed to allow deeper absorption into the skin.“Our patented system ensures controlled and consistent CO₂ delivery,” said Lana Kerr, Founder & CEO of Lumisque Skincare. “It’s a technology that reflects years of development and testing, and it is now being integrated by physicians into both medical and aesthetic settings.”Technology and Clinical Research- Patented Technology: Patent JP6080810B2 utilizes a lactone hydrolysis mechanism that forms a solidifying gel, helping optimize gas absorption.- Clinical Evidence: Backed by IRB-approved clinical trials and peer-reviewed publications, CO2Lifthas been studied for applications including wound healing, barrier repair, and dermal regeneration. Documented outcomes include accelerated closure of diabetic ulcers and improvements in circulation compared with other formulations.- Medical-Grade Safety: Unlike cosmetic-grade CO₂ products marketed online, CO2Lifthas been developed with safety standards suitable for use on compromised skin and in post-procedure care.A Category in TransitionCarboxytherapy—the therapeutic use of CO₂ to stimulate circulation and tissue repair—has gained significant interest worldwide. However, experts note that the category is fragmented, with many consumer products marketed for short-term cosmetic effects rather than therapeutic outcomes.“Education matters because when skin is compromised—whether from surgery, chronic conditions, or aging—the treatment must be proven and safe,” added Kerr. “Our mission has always been to bring clarity and elevate standards in this space.”About CO2LiftCO2Liftby Lumisque Skincare is a professional-grade carboxytherapy treatment distributed in the United States. Powered by patented technology and validated through clinical research, CO2Liftis used by physicians and practitioners to support non-invasive skin regeneration.

