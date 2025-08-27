Park Ave Cosmetic Center Expands With Grand Opening at Sugarloaf Walk in Duluth, Georgia

The award-winning team at Park Ave Cosmetic Center celebrates the grand opening of their top-rated med spa at Sugarloaf Walk in Duluth, Georgia

Park Ave Cosmetic Center opens at Sugarloaf Walk in Duluth, led by Jessica Hernandez Park—the first Latina to build a med spa chain in Georgia.

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Ave Cosmetic Center, one of Georgia’s premier destinations for advanced aesthetics, proudly announces the official opening of its newest location at Sugarloaf Walk in Duluth, Georgia—a thriving residential and retail community with over 300 residents.

This expansion underscores the vision of Jessica Hernandez Park, the first Latina entrepreneur to build a med spa chain in Georgia. Bootstrapping the business with perseverance, family support, and an unwavering passion for aesthetics, Jessica has grown Park Ave Cosmetic Center from its Roswell flagship into a multi-location brand that embodies inclusivity, empowerment, and innovation.

“Our new Sugarloaf Walk location places us in the heart of a dynamic, walkable community,” said Jessica Hernandez Park, Founder of Park Ave Cosmetic Center. “We are excited to bring our expertise and advanced treatments to the residents of Duluth while expanding access to world-class aesthetics in a setting that feels both local and luxurious.”

Why Sugarloaf Walk?

Located within a vibrant live-work-play community of over 300 residents, Park Ave Cosmetic Center’s Duluth expansion offers unmatched convenience for locals seeking premium aesthetic services right where they live.

The new center strengthens Park Ave’s commitment to serving diverse, growing, and wellness-focused communities across Georgia.

By situating at Sugarloaf Walk, the med spa becomes an anchor amenity, fostering relationships within a neighborhood known for upscale living, dining, and lifestyle experiences.

Grand Opening Details

The Sugarloaf Walk center will be open for appointments on September 2nd 2025 and walk-in consultations. To celebrate, Park Ave Cosmetic Center will be offering exclusive grand opening specials throughout the launch month.

Location:

Park Ave Cosmetic Center – Duluth at Sugarloaf Walk

2200 Duluth Hwy Suite 109 Duluth GA 30097

