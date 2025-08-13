Power Couple Blends Business and Film: A New Cinematic Wellness Experience from Jessica Hernandez Park and Jason Park

Jason & Jessica Park

"Atlanta entrepreneur Jessica Hernandez Park and filmmaker Jason Park share real beauty transformations in Confidence in Motion: A Cinematic Journey."

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, med spa entrepreneur Jessica Hernandez Park, founder of Park Ave Cosmetic Center, and acclaimed filmmaker Jason Park are merging their creative worlds to launch a cinematic storytelling project that celebrates beauty, confidence, and transformation.

The project, titled Confidence in Motion: A Cinematic Journey, will feature a series of short, documentary-style films capturing real client transformation stories from Park Ave Cosmetic Center. Combining Jessica’s passion for empowering people through aesthetics with Jason’s award-winning eye for visual storytelling, the series aims to inspire viewers to see beauty as both an art form and a personal journey.

“At Park Ave, we help clients feel like the best version of themselves,” said Jessica Hernandez Park. “Jason’s ability to capture emotion on film takes that transformation beyond the mirror and into the hearts of everyone who watches.”

Jason Park, best known for his high-energy independent films and sharp cinematic style, sees the collaboration as an opportunity to bring authenticity to beauty storytelling. “We’re approaching each piece like a movie,” he explained. “These aren’t commercials — they’re human stories. The goal is to make people feel connected, inspired, and confident.”

The series will debut both online and at a special Atlanta premiere event in the spring of 2026, featuring live screenings, Q&A sessions with the Parks, and an opportunity to meet the clients featured in the films.

By blending the artistry of advanced cosmetic treatments with the narrative depth of independent cinema, Jessica and Jason Park are redefining how beauty is portrayed — focusing on confidence, individuality, and self-expression.

About Park Ave Cosmetic Center

Located in Roswell & Duluth GA , Park Ave Cosmetic Center specializes in advanced medical spa treatments including injectables, laser services, and non-invasive body contouring. Founded by Jessica Hernandez Park, the center is dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best through personalized care and cutting-edge technology.

About Jason Park

Jason Park is an Atlanta-based filmmaker recognized for his work in independent cinema, including the upcoming street racing film Speed Faster. Known for his cinematic energy and character-driven storytelling, Jason brings a unique visual style to both narrative films and commercial projects.

Media Contact:

📧 care@parkavecosmetic.com

📞 (770) 299-1493

🌐 www.parkavecosmetic.com

