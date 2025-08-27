Rose Hill Center Adds Priority Health as In-Network Insurer
Easier referrals and greater access for residential mental health services
Rose Hill Center is a primary mental health residential treatment center that provides comprehensive, structured care for adults (18+) facing serious mental health challenges. Center offerings include Residential, Extended Residential, Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), and Transitional Living Program (TLP).
“We are extremely proud to partner with Priority Health,” says Jim Kubiek, Rose Hill CEO. “This collaboration allows us to expand accessibility to care for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders and Midwesterners, ensuring individuals can receive the treatment they need closer to home. The partnership reflects Rose Hill’s mission to provide compassionate, community-centered care for those facing serious mental health challenges.
Referrers, individuals, and families are encouraged to contact Ethan Zink, National Director of Business Development, to learn more about programs, the referral process, and insurance coverage. Zink can be reached ezink@rosehillcenter.org and (401) 490-1120.
Rose Hill Center serves individuals with a range of diagnoses, including schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, treatment-resistant depression, co-occurring autism spectrum disorder, major depressive disorder, trauma-related disorders, generalized anxiety, and more.
Rose Hill integrates evidence-based practices, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Radically Open DBT (RO-DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and experiential modalities. These are complemented by individual, group, and family therapy, psychiatry, medication management, case management, and transitional living supports.
The campus offers 38 private residential rooms, 17 extended residential rooms, and 17 private transitional living spaces, creating a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment for recovery.
Surrounded by beautiful woodlands, lakes and fields, Rose Hill Center’s tranquil setting is also within easy reach of amenities such as shopping, colleges and universities, hospitals, and recreation centers and parks.
Ethan Zink
Rose Hill Center
+1 (401) 490-1120
ezink@rosehillcenter.org
