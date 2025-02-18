Lyons Manufacturing Group Appoints Linda Lyons Torakis as Chief Executive Officer

We are thrilled to formally welcome Linda to the LMG family, she has been involved with us from the start, but it is great to officially welcome her to the team.” — Mike Torakis, Chair of the Board at Lyons Manufacturing Group

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyons Manufacturing Group (LMG), a leader in innovative automotive manufacturing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Lyons Torakis as its new Chief Executive Officer. Linda joins the company from Hahn Systems, where she served as Managing Director for North America, and in addition brings with her over 20 years of prior operational leadership experience in the automotive manufacturing sector.In her new role, Linda will leverage her extensive experience and leadership acumen to further strengthen LMG's position in the global automotive industry. She will guide the company’s strategic direction, ensuring continued growth, operational excellence, and a commitment to sustainable practices and cutting-edge manufacturing solutions.“We are thrilled to formally welcome Linda to the LMG family, she has been involved with us from the start, but it is great to officially welcome her to the team.” said Mike Torakis, Chair of the Board at Lyons Manufacturing Group. “Her proven track record of success at Hahn Systems and her extensive background in automotive manufacturing make her the ideal leader to steer our company through the next phase of innovation and growth. Linda’s strategic vision, combined with her leadership style and industry experience, will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our capabilities.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.