RUX Appoints Industry Leader Jim High as Chief Services Officer

ST. PETERBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RUX Software , a leading ERP provider for industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses, is proud to announce that Jim High has joined the company as Chief Services Officer, reporting directly to CEO Natalie Lemke. With his deep expertise in transforming service delivery to accelerate client onboarding and maximize product value, High is uniquely positioned to lead RUX through its next phase of growth.With more than 25 years of leadership in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, High has built and scaled services organizations that deliver measurable customer impact. He previously worked with Lemke on the Delivery Team at Stoneridge Software, building a track record of managing large, complex workforces and transforming service organizations to scale. Most recently at SPS Commerce, he led an international team responsible for $60MM with a heavy focus on accelerating the onboarding process and maximizing retention. High now brings this expertise to RUX, where he will focus on scaling delivery operations and ensuring clients realize the full value of RUX’s verticalized solutions and complementary productivity applications.“I had to work with Jim again. His track record of anticipating customer needs and building services that deliver value ahead of the curve is unmatched,” said Natalie Lemke, CEO of RUX. “His vision for operational excellence and commitment to client outcomes aligns perfectly with our mission to engineer Business Applications that are built to last.”As RUX advances its growth, the company remains steadfast in its mission to engineer industry-built solutions that empower equipment and field services businesses to operate with ironclad integrity. With Jim leading the evolution of services, RUX is positioned to create lasting value for clients worldwide.“I am thrilled to join RUX at such a pivotal moment,” said Jim High. “I’m excited to partner with the entire RUX team to build and deliver products that position our customers for success today and in the future.”About RUXRUX Software is a leading provider of ERP solutions for industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses, empowering organizations to operate with ironclad integrity, today and tomorrow. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, our Business Applications deliver industry-grade functionality, seamless visibility, and streamlined operations in a single, frictionless system.RUX. Engineered to fit, built to last.

