RUX Software Launches - Natalie Lemke and Juxtapose Unveil a New Standard in Industrial Equipment and Field Service ERP

RUX Software launches to redefine industrial ERP, led by Natalie Lemke and backed by Juxtapose, delivering scalable, operator-first business apps.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RUX Software has officially launched under the leadership of ERP industry leader Natalie Lemke and creation-focused investment firm Juxtapose. Operating under the working name Project Evolve, Juxtapose partnered with Natalie to develop a platform focused on delivering robust Business Applications tailored for industrial businesses. RUX is redefining ERP for complex mid market companies with accessible, high-performance Business Applications designed to drive measurable impact.Understanding the market demand for vertical ERP software solutions, RUX is built by operators for operators. Powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, RUX brings enterprise capabilities with exceptional usability and scalability. Investment in people and product excellence is well underway to deliver the best software and services to the market.Backed by Juxtapose’s strategic and operational expertise, RUX has assembled a powerhouse leadership team to deliver right-sized asset management and field service applications. These applications are powerful, intuitive, and tailored to the real-world demands of industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses.“Building RUX over the last several months has given us incredible visibility into the transformational effects of enterprise asset management and field service applications built for mid-market businesses,” said Natalie Lemke, CEO at RUX.Juxtapose's investment reflects a long-term, growth first approach, focused on building purpose-built Business Applications and scaling teams to serve the industry.“We are thrilled to introduce RUX Software to the market,” said Geoff Miller, Partner at Juxtapose. “This is just the beginning. We’re excited to share more in the days ahead.”About RUXRUX Software is a leading provider of ERP solutions for industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses, empowering organizations to operate with ironclad integrity, today and tomorrow. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, our Business Applications deliver industry-grade functionality, seamless visibility, and streamlined operations in a single, frictionless system.RUX. Engineered to fit, built to last.

