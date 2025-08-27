'Revolutionary Runway: Hamptons Fashion Week's White Party Features Emerging Talents, Key Celebs at Zoe Hospitality'

Founder of Hamptons Fashion Week Hamptons Fashion Week Experience

HAMPTONS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hampton's Fashion Weekis set to conclude the summer season in spectacular style with its highly anticipated White Party at the exclusive Zoe Hospitality Private VIP Club. This star-studded event promises an explosive finale, blending high fashion, celebrity glamour, and immersive experiences that redefine luxury events in the Hampton's. Hamptons Fashion Week is leading the way and has reinvented fashion in the Hampton's by bringing a signature event that thinks outside the box, showcasing innovative designers and fostering creative collaborations."Chris Panzeca is leading the charge with a transformative vision for how Private VIP Clubs and events are executed in the Hampton's," said Dee Rivera, Founder of DCG Media Group and Hampton's Fashion Week. "By collaborating with Zoe Hospitality, we're not just hosting an event—we're creating unforgettable, hyper-personalized experiences that resonate with our elite audience. Zoe Hospitality grand opening launches this weekend and is about to take over the Hampton's. We're proud to spotlight both established and emerging talents, continuing our mission to elevate diverse voices and think outside the box in the fashion world."The White Party, taking place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, will feature a dazzling array of reality TV stars, entertainment icons, fashion luminaries, and groundbreaking designers. Attendees can expect high-energy performances, exclusive meet-and-greets, and a celebration of style and culture under the stars. Don't miss it—this is the must-attend event closing out the Hampton's summer with a big bang!Featured Celebrities and Highlights: Reality TV Stars and Personalities: Margaret Josephs (Real Housewives of New Jersey), Lex Barbuto (Real Housewives of New Jersey), Paulie Calafiore (Big Brother), Chris Weaver aka CJW (NBC's The Voice), Samantha Bessudo Drucker, Karon Riley and Terry Vaughn (from Black Hamptons and She The People), and Tiny Harris with husband TI (VH1's The Family Hustle).MEET THE ICONS: An exclusive showcase featuring influential figures in fashion, philanthropy, and entertainment, including Jean Shafiroff, Freddie Leiba (CFDA Designer), Regina Kravitz, Sue Phillips (Fragrance Queen), TV Personality and Celebrity Nolé Marin, Prince Mario Max, Constance White, and more.Special Celebrity Hollywood DJ: Jon Gosselin – Jon Gosselin will be DJing at Hamptons Fashion Week on Saturday, August 30, bringing his signature energy to the White Party. Known for his hit TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8This year's White Party highlights a dynamic lineup of celebrity and emerging designers, embodying Hamptons Fashion Week's commitment to innovation and discovery:Celebrity Designer Cesar Galindo: Known for his bold, red-carpet-ready creations worn by stars like Beyoncé and Oprah, Emerging Designer and Artist Vernice Holmes: A rising talent blending artistry with wearable fashion.Local Hampton's Designer Johnny Was: Celebrating bohemian chic with a coastal twist, this beloved brand captures the essence of East End style through effortless, luxurious designs. Welcoming Ready-to-Wear Designer Atelier H: Making their Hampton's debut, Atelier H offers sophisticated, versatile ready-to-wear collections that emphasize sustainability and timeless elegance.The event will transforms fashion runway to a real experience.!

