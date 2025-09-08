Grown Climate Smart Announces Partnership with Heartland Craft Grains to Expand Consumer Access to Regenerative Products

Heartland Craft Grains Spelt Flour, White Corn Grits, Bread Flour Heartland Craft Grains

LODI, WI, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grown Climate Smart , announces a new partnership with Heartland Craft Grains , a farmstead grain mill in Lodi, Wisconsin, known for its nutrient-dense, flavor-forward products and commitment to regenerative farming practices. As part of this collaboration, Heartland Craft Grains will begin integrating the Grown Climate Smart logo across its product packaging to signal its verified commitment to regenerative agriculture and to differentiate its offerings in a competitive consumer marketplace.This partnership underscores Grown Climate Smart’s continued focus on building and developing premium markets for regeneratively grown grain. With the addition of Heartland Craft Grains, the program strengthens its presence in the direct-to-consumer and artisanal grain sectors, supporting not only sustainability in production, but also transparency and storytelling at the point of sale.“Heartland Craft Grains represents exactly the kind of farmer-led innovation and integrity that Grown Climate Smart is designed to support,” said Dylan Vaca, Brand and Marketing Manager of Grown Climate Smart. “Their emphasis on soil health, crop diversity, and flavor-driven grain varieties makes them a powerful example of how regenerative agriculture can show up on shelves and in kitchens across the country.”Owned and operated by fourth and fifth-generation farmers Rochelle and Evan Schnadt, Heartland Craft Grains has gained a strong following for its heirloom and ancient grain offerings, including blue corn, spelt, einkorn, and various hard and soft wheats, all grown using regenerative practices that prioritize soil vitality and biodiversity. From stone-milled flours to whole grain berries, the Schnadts' products highlight the importance of local food systems, nutrient density, and environmental stewardship.The Grown Climate Smart logo will appear on Heartland Craft Grains’ products as a trusted signal to consumers seeking regenerative and sustainably grown ingredients. The addition of the logo will support brand storytelling, build consumer confidence, and connect farm-level conservation practices directly to purchasing decisions.This collaboration also reflects Grown Climate Smart’s larger mission: to scale regenerative agriculture by aligning incentives, supply chains, and consumer demand. Through this partnership, both organizations aim to expand the visibility and viability of regenerative grain production in Wisconsin and beyond.“From the beginning, our focus has been on flavor and soil health,” said Rochelle Schnadt, co-founder of Heartland Craft Grains. “Partnering with Grown Climate Smart allows us to amplify that story, while connecting to a broader network of growers and food companies committed to regenerative farming.”For more information on Grown Climate Smart and its verified supply chain partners, visit grownclimatesmart.com. To explore the full product line from Heartland Craft Grains, visit heartlandcraftgrains.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.