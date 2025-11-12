Grown Climate Smart Partners With J. Henry & Sons To Leverage Sustainable Grains And Enhance Sustainability Efforts

J. Henry & Sons' Spirits

Partnership recognizes J. Henry & Sons’ grain as Grown Climate Smart and adds the seal to J. Henry and Sons' spirits—advancing regenerative product market.

DANE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grown Climate Smart , a subsidiary of The DeLong Co., Inc., is proud to announce a new partnership with J. Henry & Sons , a family-owned distillery in Dane, Wisconsin, known for its locally crafted, award-winning Wisconsin Straight Bourbon aged on its third-generation family farm. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to sustainability and the continued advancement of regenerative agriculture in Wisconsin and beyond.With this announcement, grain used by J. Henry & Sons will be recognized as Grown Climate Smart, aligning with its signature bourbons and premium spirits. In addition, the distillery will feature the Grown Climate Smart logo on product labels, signaling its dedication to using localized, high-quality grain that integrates practices designed to improve soil health, reduce carbon intensity, and promote long-term sustainability across the agricultural supply chain.“Collaborations like this help bridge the gap between growers, distillers, and consumers by highlighting products made from responsibly grown grains.” said Dylan Vaca, Brand and Marketing Manager of Grown Climate Smart.Through Grown Climate Smart, The DeLong Co. works directly with farmers and end users to create markets for regeneratively grown grain. These efforts help producers receive recognition and premium opportunities for adopting practices such as reduced tillage, cover cropping, and improved nutrient management; all of which contribute to healthier soils. The partnership with J. Henry & Sons further strengthens the seed-to-spirit story behind both brands. As a vertically integrated operation, the Henry family grows their own heirloom red corn, wheat, and rye used to make their award-winning bourbon.“As a third-generation family farm, we’ve always believed that great bourbon starts in the soil,” said Jack Henry, Owner of J. Henry & Sons. “When farms like ours make the conscious decision to start regenerative farming, there’s a deeper respect for the product being produced. Partnering with Grown Climate Smart gives us a way to demonstrate that commitment and connect our customers directly to the values behind what we produce.”This partnership reflects a growing trend among food and beverage producers who recognize the value of sustainability practices; not only for environmental impact but also for strengthening relationships with today’s increasingly conscientious consumers.For more information on Grown Climate Smart and its verified supply chain partners, visit grownclimatesmart.com. To explore the full line of products from J. Henry & Sons, visit jhenryandsons.com.

