Spokbee Introduces AI Texture Generation in Onshape App: Bringing Infinite Visual Customization to Product Configurators

From carbon fiber to brick and beyond, Spokbee’s AI-powered texture library transforms how manufacturers showcase products.

From visualizing a product in dozens of finishes to showcasing realistic prototypes instantly, this feature helps companies sell faster and smarter.” — Mac Cameron, CEO of Spokbee

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spokbee , the AI-powered product configurator platform, has announced the launch of AI Texture Generation in its Onshape App , a breakthrough feature that allows manufacturers and their customers to instantly apply photorealistic textures to 3D parts.For the first time inside Onshape, users can transform plain CAD models into highly realistic, fully textured representations with nothing more than a text prompt. By simply typing “red brick,” “carbon fiber,” or “polished woodgrain,” a part is instantly wrapped with AI-generated textures in real time. This unlocks an infinite library of surfaces, giving sales teams, engineers, and customers the ability to explore designs in the exact look and feel they want before a product ever reaches production.Transforming the Buying and Selling ExperienceTraditional CAD models can demonstrate form and function, but they often lack the visual realism customers need to feel confident in their purchase. Spokbee’s AI Texture Generation closes that gap, making product visualization as dynamic and compelling as the real thing.Manufacturers can now:- Showcase multiple finishes instantly without building separate CAD models for each variation.- Engage customers earlier in the process with realistic prototypes, cutting down on back-and-forth iterations.- Enhance e-commerce experiences by allowing buyers to visualize exactly how their customized product will look in different finishes before they click “buy.”“AI-driven textures open up an entirely new way for manufacturers to engage customers,” said Mac Cameron, CEO of Spokbee. “From visualizing a product in dozens of finishes to showcasing realistic prototypes instantly, this feature helps companies sell faster and smarter.”Part of a Larger Shift in CPQAI Texture Generation is more than a visual upgrade. It complements Spokbee’s broader Configure, Price, Deliver (CPD) platform, which transforms engineering data into interactive, customer-facing sales tools. With Spokbee, manufacturers can reduce quoting and launch cycles from seven weeks to just seven seconds—turning CAD data into instant, accurate configurators that power sales, quoting, and production.“Manufacturers don’t just need speed—they need clarity,” added Cameron. “With AI textures, Spokbee delivers a visualization experience that is both technically accurate and emotionally engaging, which is exactly what it takes to win deals in today’s market.”About:Spokbee is a cloud-native Configure, Price, Deliver (CPD) platform that helps manufacturers transform engineering data into powerful sales engines. By combining visual product configuration, CAD automation, and AI-driven features, Spokbee reduces quoting cycles, eliminates errors, and creates engaging digital buying experiences.For more information, visit www.spokbee.com or explore the Spokbee App in the Onshape App Store

