Podcast Parent Coaches Unleashed Tackles Modern Parenting Dilemmas, from ‘Am I the A-hole Parent?’ to College

Recent episodes with bestselling author Harlan Cohen explore boundaries, independence, and the realities of raising teens and young adults.

Many parents wonder privately if they’re being too strict—or not strict enough. The truth is, parenting often lives in a gray area where there isn’t always a perfect answer.” — Carrie Wiesenfeld

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The parenting podcast Parent Coaches Unleashed is creating space for honest conversations about the challenges families face as they navigate increasingly complex questions about raising children today.Hosted by certified parent coaches Carrie Wiesenfeld and Jessica Anger, the podcast explores the challenges of modern parenting with empathy, humor, and practical insight drawn from both professional coaching and lived experience.Recent episodes highlight the difficult decisions parents face as their children grow into independence and young adulthood.In the episode “Am I an A$$hole? Parenting Edition,” Wiesenfeld and Anger examine parenting scenarios that frequently spark debate among families and online communities.Listen to the episode:The discussion explores real-life parenting dilemmas many families face, including:• How parents should approach conversations about alcohol before college• Whether parents should intervene in their child’s dating life• Establishing rules and responsibilities for new teen drivers• Balancing boundaries with trust as children gain independence• Navigating discipline while maintaining strong parent-child relationshipsRather than judging parenting decisions, the hosts focus on communication, understanding each child’s needs, and setting clear expectations.“Many parents wonder privately if they’re being too strict—or not strict enough,” said Wiesenfeld. “The truth is parenting often lives in a gray area where there isn’t always a perfect answer.”That gray area becomes even more evident during one of the most significant milestones families experience: the transition to college.In another episode, “College, Curves, and Letting Go: A Conversation with Harlan Cohen,” the hosts welcome Harlan Cohen, New York Times bestselling author of The Naked Roommate and a nationally recognized expert on the college experience.Listen to the episode:During the discussion, Cohen shares practical guidance for families navigating the transition to college and young adulthood.Key topics include:• Preparing students for loneliness during their first year of college• Helping young adults build relationships with professors and mentors• Teaching resilience when facing rejection or setbacks• Encouraging curiosity and independence in new environments• Allowing children to experience natural consequences that foster growth“The transition to college is a major adjustment not only for students but also for parents,” said Anger. “It’s about learning when to guide and when to step back so kids can develop confidence and resilience.”Together, these conversations reflect the core philosophy of Parent Coaches Unleashed: parenting isn’t about having perfect answers; it’s about staying engaged in honest conversations while supporting children as they grow into independent adults.About Parent Coaches UnleashedParent Coaches Unleashed is a parenting podcast hosted by certified parent coaches Jessica Anger and Carrie Wiesenfeld that explores the real and often unspoken experiences of raising children.Episodes regularly feature expert guests—including authors, educators, and parenting specialists—who offer additional insight into modern parenting challenges.Anger brings a strong foundation in education, holding a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a Master’s degree in Special Education. After years as a teacher, she became a Certified Parent Coach and now helps parents navigate family life with empathy, connection, and communication.Wiesenfeld is a Certified Life Coach and former Human Resources professional with degrees in Psychology and Human Resources Management. After launching a coaching practice for young adults, she recognized the need for greater support for parents navigating the transition from active parenting to guiding independent young adults.Together, the hosts created Parent Coaches Unleashed to discuss parenting topics openly and honestly, helping parents realize they are not alone in their experiences.The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.Learn more and listen to the podcast:

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