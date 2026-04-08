Tri-City Fence Launches Newly Redesigned Website to Showcase Decades of Industry Expertise

The new website highlights more than 50 years of fencing craftsmanship serving Northern California, including the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento County.

Launching this new website makes it easier for homeowners, businesses, and contractors across Northern California to learn about our services and connect with our team.” — Dennis Hammer, CEO of Tri-City Fence

VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tri-City Fence , a trusted Northern California fencing contractor serving residential, commercial, and municipal clients for nearly six decades, has officially launched its newly redesigned website at https://tricityfence.com/ The updated website offers an improved user experience, modern design, and streamlined navigation, making it easier for customers to explore fencing solutions, review materials and project examples, and request estimates online.A leading fencing contractor in Northern California, Tri-City Fence specializes in permanent fence installation, commercial and municipal fencing systems, and temporary chain-link fencing solutions for residential properties, businesses, construction sites, and public projects.Founded in 1966, the company has spent more than five decades helping property owners enhance security, privacy, and curb appeal through high-quality fencing solutions."For nearly six decades, our mission has been to provide reliable fencing solutions that protect and enhance our customers’ properties," said Dennis Hammer, CEO of Tri-City Fence. "Launching this new website makes it easier for homeowners, businesses, and contractors across Northern California to learn about our services and connect with our team."Headquartered in Vallejo, California, Tri-City Fence serves communities across Northern California, including the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento County, providing professional fencing installation for residential properties, businesses, construction sites, and municipal infrastructure.The company offers a wide range of fencing solutions, including:- Permanent chain-link fencing- Ornamental iron fencing- Vinyl fencing- Commercial and municipal fencing systems- Temporary fencing for construction sites and eventsThese installations are designed to enhance long-term property security and aesthetics while also providing flexible perimeter protection for short-term needs such as construction projects, events, and temporary site management.The redesigned website highlights Tri-City Fence’s craftsmanship and experience while making it easier for property owners to understand fencing options and connect directly with the company’s team.Tri-City Fence is also widely recognized for its leadership and contributions to the fencing industry. CEO Dennis Hammer has received every award granted by the American Fence Association (AFA) and is among a limited number of Certified Fence Professionals (CFP) worldwide.His industry achievements include:- Induction into the AFA Hall of Fame- AFA Contractor of the Year Award- AFA Fence Project of the Year- AFA Distinguished Service Award- AFA Ambassador Award- AFA Community Achievement AwardHammer also served as President of the California Fence Contractor Association (CFCA) and spent more than a decade serving on the boards of both the CFCA and AFA, helping shape industry standards and best practices.In addition to its industry leadership, Tri-City Fence is deeply committed to supporting the local community. The company has been recognized for its partnerships and service throughout Solano County, including receiving the 2019 Community Partner Award from CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Solano County).Tri-City Fence was also honored in 2022 for its dedicated service to the Travis Air Force Base Honorary Commanders Program and received the Honorary Commander Award from the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, reflecting its ongoing support of local military initiatives.The launch of the new website reflects Tri-City Fence’s continued investment in improving the customer experience while maintaining its long-standing commitment to craftsmanship, reliability, and industry leadership.Visitors can explore services, review fencing materials, and request estimates directly through the website.To learn more, visitAbout Tri-City FenceTri-City Fence is a Northern California fencing contractor headquartered in Vallejo, California. Founded in 1966, the company provides permanent and temporary fencing solutions for residential, commercial, municipal, and construction projects throughout Northern California, including the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento County. With more than five decades of experience, strong community partnerships, and industry leadership, Tri-City Fence is known for its quality craftsmanship, dependable service, and commitment to enhancing property security and aesthetics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.