MELTRIC Exhibits Inherently Electrically Safe Industrial Plugs & Receptacles at IEEE Electrical Safety Workshop 2026

MELTRIC Corporation to showcase switch-rated plugs and receptacles at the IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop (ESW) 2026, March 9-13, 2026, booth 34.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, the North American pioneer of Switch-Rated industrial plug and receptacle technology, will exhibit at the IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop (ESW) 2026. The event, taking place March 9-13, 2026, in Round Rock, TX, will bring together industry professionals committed to improving workplace electrical safety. MELTRIC will be located at Booth 34, showcasing solutions designed to mitigate electrical hazards and enhance worker protection.Sponsored by the IEEE Industrial Applications Society (IAS) Electrical Safety Committee (ESafeC), the Electrical Safety Workshop (ESW) serves as a critical forum for advancing electrical safety culture. The workshop covers essential topics aligned with MELTRIC’s mission to deliver safe and efficient power solutions, including hazard mitigation, safer system design, work practices, and electrical safety management.MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles incorporate industry-leading safety features, including enclosed arc chambers and dead-front safety shutters, helping reduce or eliminate the need for arc-flash PPE during load-breaking operations when used in accordance with applicable standards. Designed to prevent exposure to live parts and arc flash incidents, MELTRIC’s innovative technology helps reduce risk while improving operational efficiency.Attendees visiting Booth 34 will have the opportunity to:• Learn how MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated devices improve workplace safety and compliance.• Explore plugs and receptacles that streamline maintenance, reduce downtime, and enhance operational efficiency.• Speak with MELTRIC experts about real-world applications in industrial and commercial environments.Visit MELTRIC at IEEE ESW in Booth 34MELTRIC invites all attendees to stop by Booth 34 to explore its latest electrical safety solutions and discuss best practices for mitigating electrical hazards. Request a complimentary product sample and experience MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated safety technology firsthand.For more information about MELTRIC Corporation and its industrial plug and receptacle products, please visit www.meltric.com About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at https://meltric.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.