MELTRIC® to Exhibit at the International Potato Technology Expo 2026, February 26 and 27, 2026

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, the pioneer and North American leader in Switch-Rated industrial plug and receptacle technology, announces its participation in the International Potato Technology Expo (IPTE) 2026, February 26–27 at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #114 to explore MELTRIC’s industry-proven electrical safety solutions designed for food processing, agricultural production, and industrial facilities.At this year’s show, MELTRIC will feature its Switch-Rated DSN and DS Series devices, engineered to improve safety, reliability, and operational efficiency in demanding processing environments.Featured Products: DSN and DS SeriesMELTRIC’s DSN and DS series are a compact, UL-listed Switch-Rated plug and receptacle solution rated up to 200 A and 100 hp. Designed for motor and equipment connections, MELTRIC devices allow users to safely connect and disconnect under full load, eliminating the need for a separate disconnect switch. With DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection, DSN and DS devices provide:♦ NEC-Approved Line-of-Sight Disconnect for enhanced safety♦ Pre-wired Replacements for quick, secure change-outs♦ LOTO on Device for safe operation♦ Environmental Ratings for resistance to moisture, washdown, and harsh processing conditionsBuilt for Food Processing & AgricultureFood production facilities, including potato processing plants, demand electrical equipment that withstands washdowns, humidity, temperature fluctuations, and mechanical stress. MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated technology helps eliminate arc-flash risk associated with traditional pin-and-sleeve devices by incorporating load-breaking capability directly into the plug and receptacle.By integrating the disconnect switch into the device, MELTRIC solutions reduce installation costs, improve worker safety, and streamline equipment maintenance — key benefits for agricultural and food processing operations striving to minimize downtime and maximize productivity.Complete Line of Industrial Power SolutionsIn addition to its DSN and DS Series, MELTRIC manufactures a comprehensive line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including:♦ High-amperage devices up to 660 A♦ Multipin solutions for power and control integration♦ Single Pole Series for high-current applications♦ Hazardous location devices rated for Class I & II environments♦ Stainless steel and washdown-rated enclosures♦ Custom-engineered solutions for specialized applicationsAll MELTRIC devices are designed for durability, safety, and code compliance across industries including food processing, oil & gas, water/wastewater, mining, manufacturing, and material handling.Visit MELTRIC at IPTE 2026IPTE attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth #114 to see live product demonstrations, discuss application challenges, and learn how MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated technology can enhance electrical safety and operational efficiency in their facilities.For more information about MELTRIC Corporation and its industrial plug and receptacle products, please visit www.meltric.com About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at https://meltric.com

