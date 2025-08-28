National Suicide Prevention Advocacy Network (NSPAN) Launches to Unite and Strengthen Community Suicide Prevention Orgs
NSPAN connects local and regional groups in U.S. fostering collaboration, sharing resources, and unified voice to shape suicide prevention policy and funding.
The National Suicide Prevention Advocacy Network (NSPAN) will bring together local and regional organizations from across the country, fostering collaboration, sharing resources, and building a unified voice to influence suicide prevention policy and funding priorities.
Leaders from across the nation shared their support for the launch:
“NSPAN is about giving these organizations a seat at the table and a platform to be heard. By working together, we can strengthen and expand the incredible work already happening in communities.”
— Tony Coder, CEO, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, www.ohiospf.org
“Across the country, hundreds of organizations are making a difference every day. NSPAN will help connect those efforts, elevate their visibility, and give them the collective strength to influence change.”
— Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE – Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, www.save.org
“It is imperative that changes be made in how we look at suicide. Numbers continue to increase nationally in spite of the unwavering dedication and devotion to serving those most in need. I am hoping collaboration, willingness to take risks because we feel supported by a larger initiative, and real conversations about opportunities like Strategic Doing and re-defining suicide will allow change to occur where it is most needed. We cannot keep doing the same thing and expecting different results. That is not who we are and we are hoping that same desire to make significant change is at the forefront of this opportunity.”
— Amy Zell, Suicide Postvention Director/Founder of Grief and Loss In Motion, www.SuicidePostvention.org
“By working together and learning from other organizations’ challenges and successes, each of us will have a greater capacity to direct valuable time and resources where they are needed most in our communities.”
— Angela Damon, Executive Director of LOSS Community Services, www.losscs.org
“It’s such an honor to be a part of NSPAN to help break the stigma of suicide. It’s very important for us to pull together to help bring awareness to mental health. Together we WILL save lives from suicide!”
— Tazora Moore, Founder of Hear My Cry Foundation, www.hearmycryfoundation.org
“At i understand, we believe in the power of compassion, connection, and honest conversations about mental health across the state of Michigan. NSPAN gives us the opportunity to join with others who share that same heart, creating a united voice that can reach farther, support deeper, and remind people everywhere that they are not alone.”
— Kasie Pickart, Executive Director, i understand, MI, www.iunderstandloveheals.org
“In Colorado, we’ve seen this model in action through the Colorado National Collaborative, where cross-sector partnerships, shared strategies, and local leadership have contributed to measurable progress in reducing suicide. We are excited to see this work take shape on a national level through NSPAN, bringing the same kind of collaboration and innovation to communities across the country.”
— Kim Moeller, Executive Director, Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, CO, www.allianceforsuicideprevention.org
“At Solace House, we see every day how critical it is to meet people where they are; free of cost, without judgment, and with immediate support. Too often, small and mid-sized organizations doing this life-saving work don’t have the resources or representation they need. NSPAN gives us the chance to come together, amplify our voices, and drive systemic change so that no one is left without hope or help.”
— Dr. Nandini M. Collins, CEO, Solace House Inc., www.solacehouseusa.org
"The most powerful tool we have in suicide prevention is the courage to connect. NSPAN is a critical new network that will unite the many organizations doing this vital work - giving us a platform to share our unique insights and create a more compassionate, collaborative, and effective movement. Together, our voices are louder and our impact will be greater.
— Ali Borowsky, Founder + CEO of Find Your Anchor, www.findyouranchor.us
“As a member of both the St. Louis Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Missouri Suicide Prevention Network, KUTO-Kids Under Twenty One understands the power that collaboration and shared vision bring to the task of reducing suicide in our communities. NSPAN will help connect like-missioned organizations to bring collective impact to suicide prevention.”
— Elizabeth A. Makulec, Executive Director of KUTO-Kids Under Twenty One, www.kuto.org
"Preventing youth suicide takes a village. By learning from and collaborating with partners nationwide, we bring more strength, more hope, and more impact to our own communities.”
— Suzie Bartel, Founder and President of the Ryan Bartel Foundation, www.ryanbartelfoundation.org
"The SAM Foundation is excited to support the NSPAN initiative and support a unified voice for suicide prevention training and awareness. We believe this national collective will make the work of small, local nonprofits more effective!"
— Maggie Bell, Executive Direction, www.samfound.org
“At Connor’s Climb Foundation, we believe that true impact comes through collaboration. That’s why we’re so excited to join this national advocacy network working together, we can amplify our voices and create lasting change.”
— Lindsay Gilbert, Connor’s Climb, www.connorsclimb.org
“We get our foundation name from an old proverb that goes like this: A shared joy is a double joy; a shared sorrow is half a sorrow. With NSPAN we can share our sorrows and our strategies to prevent future occurrences of suicide. We will share our joys when suicides go down for all categories!”
— Dennis Gillan, Executive Director, Half a Sorrow Foundation, www.halfasorrow.org
"Suicide prevention is most effective when organizations work together as a coordinated network — combining resources, expertise, and outreach to ensure no one is left behind. We are thankful for NSPAN’s work toward this effort."
— Naomi Madrid, Executive Director of Crisis Intervention of Houston, Inc., www.crisishotline.org
“LifeAct is excited to collaborate with our NSPAN partners to advance our shared mission of breaking the stigma around mental illness, expanding suicide prevention education, and securing the resources needed to bring this life-saving knowledge to as many people as possible. Together, we can create a stronger, unified voice to save lives and support our individual communities nationwide.”
— Steven J. MacIntyre, Executive Director/CEO of LifeAct, www.lifeact.org
“Veteran suicide is a crisis we cannot ignore. With NSPAN, Platoon 22 is joining a united effort to turn loss into action and prevent the tragedies that take too many of our nation’s heroes.”
— Niki Falzone, Executive Director, Platoon 22, www.platoon22.org
“At the Center for Suicide Awareness, we know the power of connection, compassion, and community. Too often, smaller organizations doing life-saving work are overlooked, yet they are the heartbeat of suicide prevention across the nation. NSPAN ensures that our voices are heard collectively—so together, we can change systems, bring hope, and save lives.”
— Barb Bigalke, Founder & Executive Director, Center for Suicide Awareness www.centerforsuicideawareness.org
“As a small nonprofit in the suicide prevention space, NSPAN gives Youth Creating Change and others like us the visibility, connection, and the shared platform we need to tackle challenges, exchange knowledge, problem solve solutions and contribute to the best practices that elevate our work and keep suicide prevention a priority at the national level. What unites us is a core mission to save lives and bring hope — and for us that means by centering diverse youth voices in all we do. This kind of collective commitment offers real hope for lasting change and strengthens our ability to shape the policies and funding priorities that shape the future of this work.”
— Jana Sczersputowski, Executive Director, Youth Creating Change, www.youthcreatingchange.org
________________________________________
About the National Suicide Prevention Advocacy Network (NSPAN)
NSPAN is a membership-based advocacy network that connects, elevates, and advocates for small and mid-sized suicide prevention organizations across the United States. Its mission is to strengthen the collective voice of local efforts, foster collaboration, and drive policy change that supports long-term sustainability and impact.
For more information or to inquire about membership, contact us here: https://nspan.us (site in progress)
Erich Mische
SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education
+1 651-600-1188
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.