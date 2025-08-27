Woven 2 SAVE: New Initiative by Kurriizma and SAVE Debuts at NYFW

A pose of Natasha's Ride Dress from the Woven 2 SAVE Collection The Woven 2 SAVE Collection featuring Natasha's Ride Dress Official Woven 2 SAVE Logo Kurriizma, Founder and Designer at Kurriizmatic Erich Mische is CEO of SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.

Woven 2 SAVE honors those lost to suicide through sustainable fashion to ignite a national movement for prevention and mental health awareness

Through Woven 2 SAVE, we are creating a space where mental health is part of the fashion conversation where artists and designers can be heard, supported, and valued for more than just aesthetics” — Kurriizma, Designer and Visionary

BROOKYLN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kurriizma and SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) are proud to amplify Woven 2 SAVE , a groundbreaking initiative bridging the worlds of fashion and mental health. The initiative will have its New York Fashion Week debut with a tactile garment-making workshop followed by the Woven 2 SAVE Designer Panel, spotlighting how creativity and advocacy can come together to inspire change.Event Details (September 13):• WHAT: Woven 2 SAVE Designer Panel & Garment-Making Workshop• WHO: Kurriizma in collaboration with SAVE• WHEN: September 13, 2025 — Workshop: 5–7 PM | Panel: 6–7 PM• WHERE: Vers Brooklyn, 1329 Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237The Woven 2 SAVE Designer Panel will bring together diverse voices in fashion to address how designers navigate the pressures of sustaining their craft, balancing cultural and economic realities, and prioritizing mental health and wellbeing.“Fashion is not just about the garments we wear—it is about the lived experiences, resilience, and identities stitched into them,” said Kurriizma, founder and creative director of Kurriizmatic . “Through Woven 2 SAVE, we are creating a space where mental health is part of the fashion conversation—where artists and designers can be heard, supported, and valued for more than just aesthetics.”SAVE, one of the nation’s leading suicide prevention organizations, sees this partnership as an important step toward reaching new communities.“By joining with Kurriizma, we’re showing that suicide prevention and mental health belong in every cultural arena, including fashion,” said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE. “Woven 2 SAVE brings creativity and advocacy together to shine a light on resilience and hope.”________________________________________Event Details (September 14):• WHAT: NYFW at Vers -Fashion Show + Performance Championing Mental Health and Sustainability• WHO: Featured Designers: Kurriizmatic, Sarah Wondrack, The Cozy Experience, REstyle, GV – Gabby Vazquez, PVR – ParadoxVestedRelics• WHEN: September 14, 2025 — 6:00–9:00 PM• WHERE: Vers Brooklyn, 1329 Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237This runway celebrates design and resilience, threading vibrancy in hue, thousands of hours of textile labor, deep cultural research, and collaboration with social intention.________________________________________About Kurriizmatic / KurriizmaFounded by designer and visionary Kurriizma, Kurriizmatic merges high-concept fashion with storytelling rooted in identity, resilience, and social justice. Known for bold aesthetics and advocacy-driven design, Kurriizmatic uses fashion as a platform for healing, empowerment, and change. www.kurriizmatic.com About Woven 2 SAVEWoven 2 SAVE is a new initiative co-created by Kurriizma and SAVE to engage the fashion industry and creative communities in conversations about mental health, resilience, and prevention. Through panels, workshops, and collaborations, Woven 2 SAVE highlights the challenges creatives face while offering hope, resources, and connection.About SAVEFounded in Minnesota over 36 years ago, SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) is a national nonprofit working to prevent suicide through education, training, advocacy, support for suicide loss survivors, and lethal means safety. SAVE is a recognized leader in advancing suicide prevention policy and holding Big Tech accountable for online harms to youth. www.save.org About PanelistsThe designers participating in the NYFW at Vers -Fashion Show + Performance Championing Mental Health and Sustainability are some of the most innovative, cutting edge and exciting designers today in the fashion industry.PVR: https://paradoxvestedrelics.com/ Sarah Wondrack: https://www.sarahwondrack.com/ Restyle4change: https://restyle4change.squarespace.com/upcycled Gabby Vazques: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-vazquez-98a058165/ TheCozyExperience: https://thecozyexperience.life/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAac2YRn2QVhLUFC-zSKLzpaET5fNI7iSQHaHM_TDm9gPVbbowScTE0oVu3XwTg_aem_POBKpSDVnz7dNvqfcY7tXw

SAVE and Kurriizmatic Announce Woven 2 SAVE

