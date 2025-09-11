Tracy Andrus Announces Congressional Run, Challenging Incumbent Nathaniel Moran in Texas District 1

Tracy Andrus for U. S. Congress

MARSHALL, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The race for Texas’ 1st Congressional District is beginning to draw attention as Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus, a criminologist, pastor, educator, and community advocate, formally positions himself as a challenger to incumbent Congressman Nathaniel Moran.Dr. Andrus, a long-time Marshall resident and Director of the Criminal Justice Department at Wiley University, has built a career dedicated to education, housing, workforce training, and second-chance opportunities for vulnerable populations. Through the Tracy Andrus Foundation, he has spearheaded initiatives providing housing for the homeless, reentry support for ex-felons, and childcare services for working families in East Texas.“East Texas deserves leadership that not only listens but acts,” said Dr. Andrus. “I believe in policies that create economic opportunity, ensure fairness in the justice system, and expand access to affordable housing and healthcare for families across our district.”Congressman Nathaniel Moran, who has represented Texas’ 1st District since 2023, enters the race with the support of the Republican Party establishment. However, local observers note that Andrus’ community ties and personal story of transformation — from incarceration to becoming the first African American in the United States to earn a Ph.D. in Juvenile Justice — could energize voters seeking change.The campaign will likely focus on core issues such as economic development, education, healthcare access, and criminal justice reform. Dr. Andrus has signaled a desire to prioritize bipartisan solutions that strengthen working families in East Texas while addressing long-standing inequities.“As someone who has lived the struggles that many East Texans face, I understand the challenges of putting food on the table, finding affordable housing, and securing a good education for our children,” Andrus added. “This campaign is about giving a voice back to the people of East Texas. When I win, we all win — because real change means lifting every family, every community, and every future together.”For more information about Dr. Andrus’ campaign, visit www.tracyandrusforuscongress.com or contact the campaign press office at 903-472-2762 or tandrus26@gmail.com.

