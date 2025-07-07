Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus Launches Campaign for Congressional Race for District 1

Tracy Andrus for U. S. Congress

It's Time for Change! Justice, Jobs and People!

I’m running to restore integrity, opportunity, and justice for East Texas. Our families deserve a bold voice in Washington—one that fights for the people, not political insiders — Tracy Andrus” — Tracy Andrus

MARSHALL, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reverend Dr. Tracy Andrus, community leader, educator, and criminal justice reform advocate, has officially announced his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives for Texas’ 1st Congressional District. With a campaign focused on justice, opportunity, and restoring the voice of everyday Texans, Andrus will challenge incumbent Nathaniel Moran in the upcoming 2026 election.“I’m running because East Texas deserves a representative who understands our struggles and isn’t afraid to fight for the people,” said Andrus. “From protecting Social Security and Medicaid to standing up against Project 2025’, I will be a relentless advocate for working families, veterans, seniors, and the voiceless.”Tracy Andrus, a Marshall native, has built a legacy of service through his nonprofit, the Tracy Andrus Foundation, which operates the city’s only homeless shelter and provides permanent housing for formerly incarcerated individuals, survivors of domestic violence, veterans, LGBTQ families, and others in need. As a professor and national speaker, he has worked tirelessly to promote second chances and economic opportunity.Andrus is also known for his legislative advocacy, including the introduction of the “Law of Jubilee,” which proposes the automatic restoration of civil rights for non-violent ex-felons who have remained free for 15 years. His campaign will prioritize affordable housing, healthcare access, public safety reform, and education equity across East Texas.“Texans are tired of politicians who serve party elites and not the people,” Andrus said. Andrus said he supports comprehensive immigration reform, and believes that healthcare is a human right for all people! Andrus will support expanding Medicaid and medicare. He will support the protection of social security.The campaign will officially kick off with a series of town hall meetings, listening sessions, and community outreach events across the 1st District, which spans rural and suburban counties in East Texas.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about the campaign, please contact:Tracy Andrus for Congress 2026Email: tandrus26@gmail.comPhone: (903) 472-2762Website: www.tracyandrusforuscongress.com Social Media: @TracyAndrusTX

