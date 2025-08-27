Raíces Naturals Expands Services with Structured Post-Traumatic Growth Program

Raíces Naturals, a Costa Rica–based provider of trauma-informed care, launches its Post-Traumatic Growth program in Costa Rica and via trainings worldwide.

This program gives veterans and first responders a clear, step-by-step path to stabilize, make sense of what happened, and build a future not defined by what may be their worst day.” — Luis Fernando Guadamuz, Raices Co-Founder

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raíces Naturals, a Costa Rica–based provider of integrative, trauma-informed care, announced the launch of its Post-Traumatic Growth (PTG)

program, available in Costa Rica and through on-site trainings across the United States, Europe, and Latin America. The program serves veterans, their family members, first responders, caregivers, and other communities seeking durable recovery and growth after adversity.

Led by co-founders Luis Fernando Guadamuz and Samantha Cushing, the PTG program combines a research-grounded PTG framework with practical tools from trauma-informed wellness. Offerings include 1:1 coaching, small group cohorts (including veteran and family cohorts), organizational workshops, and leader/caregiver training. Core modules cover nervous system regulation, narrative processing, values driven goal setting, moral injury repair practices, and community reconnection.

“At Raíces, we work directly with veterans and their families, as well as first responders and caregivers,” said co-founder Luis Fernando Guadamuz. “This program gives them a clear, step-by-step path to stabilize, make sense of what happened, and build a future not defined by what may be their worst day.”

“PTG is not about denying pain,” added co-founder Samantha Cushing. “It’s about targeted practices—breath and body regulation, clean thinking, peer support, and service—that help people, including veterans and family members, grow stronger on the other side of hardship.”

The PTG program can be delivered in person or virtually and is adaptable for workplaces, veteran service organizations, family support groups, schools, faith communities, and public safety agencies. Participants learn to:

• regulate the body and clarify the mind

• reclaim and reframe their story

• reconnect with values, purpose, and community

• translate learning into day-to-day habits and service

Program details and inquiries: https://www.raicesnaturals.com/posttraumatic-growth

Media contact: Ciri Fenzel, The Marketing Concierge, ciri@marketingconcierge.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.