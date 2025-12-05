Raíces Ancestrales joins U.S. Veterans delegation at Save Ukraine’s Hope & Healing Center, supporting child rescue, rehabilitation, and family recovery efforts.

KYIV, KYIV OBLAST, UKRAINE, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Save Ukraine – Hope & Healing Center hosted a U.S. veterans’ delegation for a working visit focused on child rescue, rehabilitation, education, and housing. Leaders walked the delegation through current programs and capital projects designed to help families recover physically, emotionally, and mentally while the war continues.

Representatives of Raices Ancestrales participated in the discussions and issued statements of support following the briefing. “We've seen just how practical the help is at this center,” said Luis Fernando Guadamuz, Co-Founder of Raices Ancestrales. “Children are brought home. Parents learn how to reconnect. Therapists follow through. It's work that gives families a way to make it through the day.”

“At Raices Ancestrales, we look for solutions that hold up in real life,” said Samantha Cushing, Co-Founder of Raices Ancestrales. “Save Ukraine is building a system you can see and measure. Movement returns. Anxiety eases. Daily routines come back. That kind of reliability is what communities need right now.”

Save Ukraine detailed its progress since 2022. Teams have completed more than 1,500 rescue missions and now host between 100 and 150 residents at any time. A network of 130 modular homes in 11 regions gives families safe, temporary housing. More than 60 licensed psychologists and therapists support a three-month rehabilitation cycle with extensions for high-risk cases. Since the full-scale invasion, 4,200 children have received therapy, and documented improvements appear in more than 70 percent of cases. Catch-up classes in Ukrainian language, mathematics, and English run alongside an early intervention program for children from birth to age four.

Leaders also previewed the buildout of a Child-Friendly Sexual Abuse Victim Center that will combine forensic, medical, and psychological care. The design includes a dual-use bomb shelter that serves as a community hall during calm periods. An orphan services campus is in planned for 200 children. Veteran and family programs will be rolled out in three phases, starting with support groups in Irpin in 2025 and expanding through Save Ukraine’s direct and franchise model by 2027.

Human stories framed the tour. A father who lost both legs and his wife described the center as life-saving for himself and his child. The delegation observed art therapy sessions where children used drawing and group play to process trauma.

Save Ukraine staff spoke plainly about the challenges ahead. “After a reunion, many mothers do not understand what happened to their child or how to rebuild the relationship,” one program lead said. “It is all private donors and international organizations, not Ukraine,” a director explained when asked about funding. “They want to raise a generation against Ukraine, and they do it efficiently,” a senior case manager said of the indoctrination faced by abducted children.

A current resident put the need in simple terms. “We stayed homeless and without money. I do not know what we would do without the support we get here.”

About Raices Ancestrales

Raices Ancestrales is a humanitarian initiative with a global mission to identify effective community practices in one region and help adapt and deploy them in others facing crisis or recovery. Co-founded by Samantha Cushing and Luis Fernando Guadamuz Rosales, the organization supports programs that restore physical function, strengthen emotional resilience, and rebuild livelihoods through local partnerships.

