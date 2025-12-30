Raíces Ancestrales Joins International Effort to Support Ukrainian Families and Veterans

Costa Rica–based trauma-healing organization partners with former U.S. Congressman David Bonior and Ukrainian NGOs to advance post-traumatic growth

In Warsaw and in our conversations about Ukraine, we met mothers, volunteers, and veterans who are carrying more than most people will see in a lifetime. ” — Luis Fernando Guadamuz, co-founder of Raíces Ancestrales

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raíces Ancestrales, a trauma-healing and post-traumatic growth organization led by Luis Fernando Guadamuz and co-founder Samantha Cushing, has returned from a recent mission to Poland and Ukraine as part of a small international delegation supporting Ukrainian families and veterans affected by the war.

The delegation, organized by former U.S. Congressman David E. Bonior, met with frontline organizations providing psychological support, housing, and rehabilitation services to children, families, and veterans impacted by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. During the visit, Raíces Ancestrales introduced practical, culturally adaptable tools for post-traumatic growth designed to complement existing psychological and social-service programs.

“In Warsaw and in our conversations about Ukraine, we met mothers, volunteers, and veterans who are carrying more than most people will see in a lifetime,” said Luis Fernando Guadamuz, co-founder of Raíces Ancestrales. “Our goal was not to replace what local professionals are doing, but to stand beside them and offer simple practices that fit into their real lives: grounding exercises, small rituals, and ways of processing trauma that help people begin to reclaim their future.”

While in Warsaw, Luis and Samantha worked directly with partners supporting Ukrainian refugees, including women and children navigating displacement, uncertainty, and ongoing psychological stress. They shared Raíces Ancestrales’ approach to post-traumatic growth, which integrates somatic work, ritual, and storytelling with existing clinical and community-based services.

“What moved us most was the courage we saw in everyday actions,” said Samantha Cushing. "Mothers helping their children feel safe again, social workers who refuse to look away from the pain in front of them, veterans preparing to rebuild their lives after injury and loss. Our work at Raíces is about giving people practical tools and a different story to walk forward with: not a return to who they were before the war, but a path toward who they can become after it.”

Building on the relationships formed during this mission, Raíces Ancestrales is now developing a structured post-traumatic growth pathway for partner organizations in Eastern Europe. The framework will include:

• Short, everyday practices for individuals and families

• Group rituals that can be led by trained local facilitators

• Training modules that integrate with clinical, peer-support, and rehabilitation programs for veterans and displaced families

“This is long-term work,” Luis added. “The war’s impact will last for decades. We believe that with the right support, trauma does not have to be the end of the story. It can be the difficult beginning of a stronger, more rooted life.”

For more information about Raíces Ancestrales, or to explore partnership opportunities, please contact Luis Fernando Guadamuz and co-founder Samantha Cushing at Raíces:

contact@raicesnaturals.com

(+506) 7287 3793



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.