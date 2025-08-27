Ultimate Long Drive, Inc (ULD™) Expands Global Reach to Puerto Rico With JRO Events

Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. ULD Puerto Rico ULD Championship Belt 2024 ULD Open Men Pro Champion, Naoto Misumi

JRO Events Will Utilize an Exclusive ULD™ Territory License Agreement to Launch the Nation's First Longest Drive League

We're very excited to bring the sport of long drive to Puerto Rico! Stay tuned, there's much more to come!” — Jeff Gilder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. (ULD™), the global leader in long drive golf competitions, today announced an exclusive territory agreement with JRO Events to bring official Ultimate Long Drive events to Puerto Rico. This partnership marks the establishment of the first official Longest Drive league in the nation, providing new opportunities for local athletes to compete on a global stage while positioning Puerto Rico as a hub for the sport in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Under the agreement, JRO Events will organize and host ULD-sanctioned leagues, tournaments, and qualifying events across Puerto Rico. Athletes will have the chance to advance toward the annual ULD World Championship, competing alongside participants from around the world in divisions tailored for all ages, skill levels, and backgrounds. The first long drive event for the new organization occurs in September 2025.

"It is an honor for Puerto Rico to be the home of the first official Longest Drive league in our nation," remarked José Rafael Orraca, Founder of Puerto Rico Longest Drive and representative of JRO Events. "With the support of Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. we are not only creating new opportunities for local athletes, but we are also building a bridge to Latin America and the Caribbean. Our vision is to expand the sport, empower communities, and position Puerto Rico as the official hub of Longest Drive for the entire region.

"We are very excited to bring Puerto Rico into our global long drive family," said Jeff Gilder, Founder & CEO of Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. "Now Puerto Rico athletes will have the opportunity to compete and advance in the sport with athletes from around the world. José Rafael Orraca and his team at JRO Events have the knowledge and experience to make this a huge win for our sport."

This collaboration aligns with ULD's mission to make long drive golf accessible to everyone, fostering growth in new markets and supporting community-driven initiatives and comes on the heals of ULD's partnership with Tee Time Ventures of India to expand the popular championship series throughout India.

About JRO Events

JRO Events, Inc. is a dynamic Puerto Rico-based company specializing in event management and sports promotions. Founded and led by President José Rafael Orraca, the organization has a proven track record in organizing high-profile sporting events, including boxing promotions in Bayamón and beyond. With a focus on athlete development and community impact, JRO Events is now venturing into long drive golf to bring exciting new opportunities to Puerto Rican sports enthusiasts.

About Ultimate Long Drive, Inc.

Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. (ULD™) is based in Myrtle Beach, SC, and operates the ULD Championship Series. Founded in 2017 as Amateur Long Drive (ALD™), ULD licenses, operates, and sanctions events in Canada, Japan, Europe, Mexico, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Puerto Rico, and India. The ULD™ Championship Series consists of leagues, regional majors, and an annual World Championship event, with each season running from November 1st through the World Championship. Divisions are available for all ages and abilities, from 7 & Under to 80+, including opportunities for adaptive, military, and first responder players. All events offer players the option to play for money and/or points to earn a spot in the annual World Championship, where winners of each division are crowned World Champions

