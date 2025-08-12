Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. Announces Territorial License Agreement with TeeTime Ventures to Bring Long Drive to India

Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. ULD India by Tee Time Ventures 2024 Open Amateur Division World Champions Saki Ishii & Nolan Locke 2024 ULD Open Pro World Champions Naoto Misumi and Kelly Rudney ULD Championship Belt

With Territorial Exclusivity Tee Time Ventures Will Utilize Ultimate Long Drives Proven Championship Series Format To Grow The Sport of Long Drive Across India

We are thrilled to begin this process with Tee Time Ventures to grow the sport of long drive across India. They have the expertise and the infrastructure to make this a very successful venture.” — Jeff Gilder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. (ULD™), the world’s largest long drive golf organization, today announced it has entered into an exclusive territorial license agreement with TeeTime Ventures, India’s leading provider of indoor and outdoor golfing, gaming, multi-sport, and recreation solutions. Under the agreement, TeeTime Ventures will leverage ULD’s established USA League and Championship Series format to introduce and expand long drive golf competitions across India, fostering grassroots opportunities for aspiring athletes and golfers of all ages and abilities.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in ULD’s global expansion strategy, building on Its successful sanctioning of events in countries including Canada, Japan, Europe, Mexico, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. With a proven track record since its inception in 2017 (originally as Amateur Long Drive™), ULD has grown to host competitions across professional, amateur, valor, and adaptive divisions, crowning champions in categories ranging from youth (7U) to seniors (85+). The organization’s North American Tour and international events have engaged thousands of participants annually, emphasizing inclusivity and high-level competition.

TeeTime Ventures, founded by Hari Natarajan in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, brings extensive expertise in golf simulation and recreational infrastructure. The company has completed over 80 installations of indoor golf and multi-sport facilities across India and Sri Lanka, including its own studios like Golfer;s Edge Bengaluru and Golfer;s Edge Chennai. Known for innovative solutions such as like the ProTee VX AI-powered golf simulators , Tee Time Ventures is poised to integrate ULD’s dynamic long drive format into its ecosystem, creating new avenues for golf enthusiasts, corporate events, and community-based tournaments.

“We are thrilled to partner with TeeTime Ventures to bring the excitement of long drive golf to India, a market with immense potential for growth in recreational and competitive sports,” said Jeff Gilder, Founder & CEO of Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. “Our championship series format has proven successful in building vibrant leagues and events worldwide, and this exclusive agreement will empower TeeTime Ventures to replicate that success, making long drive accessible to players from beginners to professionals.”

Hari Natarajan, Founder of TeeTime Ventures & Co-founder of Golfer’s Edge added, “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize golf and multi-sport experiences in India. By adopting ULD’s renowned format, we can offer authentic, high-energy competitions that blend our cutting-edge indoor and outdoor solutions with the thrill of long drive.”

Bharath Arvind, Head of Marketing- TeeTime Ventures & Co-founder of Golfer’s Edge added, “We’re excited to launch leagues and championships that will inspire a new generation of athletes and enhance the golfing landscape in the country. We will also be introducing the ULD Academy to India to help further train athletes for speed required for long drive competitions.”

The agreement will enable TeeTime Ventures to organize licensed ULD events, including local qualifiers, regional tours, and national championships, utilizing ULD’s competition guidelines, resources, and world ranking points system. Participants will have opportunities to qualify for international ULD events, further connecting India’s long drive community to the global stage. The first set of league events are likely to begin this year.

About Ultimate Long Drive, Inc.

Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. (ULD™), based in Myrtle Beach, SC, hosting 200+ events annually, is the premier global organization for long drive golf. Operating leagues, tours, and championships across multiple divisions and countries, ULD promotes inclusive competitions for all ages and abilities, sanctioning events that draw participants from around the world.

About TeeTime Ventures

TeeTime Ventures is India’s foremost provider of indoor and outdoor golf simulators, virtual gaming, and multi-sport recreation solutions. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, the company designs and installs custom facilities for residential, commercial, and corporate clients,

operating from its base in Bengaluru.

ULD India Commissioner

AJ Gohil, based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA, has been designated as the ULD Tour Commissioner for India. As Commissioner, AJ Gohil will serve as the primary liaison between Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. and Tee Time Ventures supporting strategic planning, compliance, communication, and operational guidance for the India territory.

