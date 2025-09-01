Vistatec Wins Gold and Bronze in 2025 International Business Awards

DUBLIN, IE-D, IRELAND, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Diversified Services category and a Bronze Stevie Award in the Marketing Department of the Year category in The 22nd Annual International Business Awards.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program, with this year’s competition drawing more than 3,800 nominations from organizations in 78 countries.

Vistatec’s Gold Stevie acknowledges the company’s continued innovation in delivering customized global content solutions. The Bronze Stevie recognizes the impact of the company’s Marketing Department, which spearheads global activities not only for the main Vistatec brand but also for its multiple subbrands.

“This recognition comes at an exciting time for Vistatec,” said Simon Hodgkins, Chief Marketing Officer. “We recently launched our redesigned website and introduced the Vistatec AI Hub, which features a suite of advanced AI-powered services, championing AI + Human expertise. These awards validate the momentum we are building as we continue to support businesses scaling worldwide.”

Judges cited Vistatec’s clear strategy, strong client outcomes, and global thought leadership as standout factors in both submissions.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide, who participated in the judging process from May to July.

Explore Vistatec’s latest innovations at www.vistatec.com/vistatec-ai/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.