Think Global Awards Launches Redesigned Website and Announces New Honors-Based Format

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Think Global Awards has unveiled a redesigned website and a redefined recognition model. It is the beginning of a new era for the international awards program.

Think Global Awards has highlighted global excellence since 2018 with past winners including Greenpeace, Vodafone, Netflix, and Lonely Planet. Following many years of growth and global recognition, Think Global Awards has transitioned from an application-based competition to a curated honors system. Each year, an internal committee will select three exceptional honorees whose achievements demonstrate significant global impact.

The first honorees under this new model will be announced in March 2026. Beginning in November 2025, the committee will convene to review achievements from the prior 12 months and identify outstanding candidates across three categories:

AI Impact Award.

This category honors individuals or organizations using artificial intelligence to deliver meaningful change.

Leadership Award.

This category recognizes global business pioneers who are redefining markets and driving sustainable growth.

Language Award.

This category celebrates innovation in localization, translation, and global communication that enables connection and cultural understanding.

Simon Hodgkins, Founder of the Think Global Awards, commented: “This is an exciting moment in the journey of the Think Global Awards. The shift to a curated honors model allows us to focus on meaningful global contributions each year. By introducing a streamlined approach, we are building on many years of success and setting the stage for long-term impact.”

The newly launched website, thinkglobalawards.com, provides details on the updated categories and the history of the awards. It is also a central hub for news and updates ahead of the March 2026 honoree announcements.

The evolution of the Think Global Awards reflects the program’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening its reputation as a respected platform for global recognition. Stay tuned for the next chapter of the Think Global Awards.

