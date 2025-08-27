Egypt Sherrod’s Indigo Road Realty Launches Exclusive New Luxury Communities In Georgia’s Rising Southern Crescent

Indigo Road Realty Luxury Collection

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the astonishing success of the Techie Homes Union City Park Cottages, a smart-home development that sold out under the exclusive representation of Indigo Road Realty, renowned real estate expert, media maven and award-winning broker, Egypt Sherrod is setting a new standard for luxury living in Georgia’s thriving Southern Crescent.Through her elite luxury division, “ The Indigo Group ”, Sherrod is now unveiling a portfolio of masterfully planned, high-end communities in the fast-growing region south of Atlanta, including:Godby ParkSterling RidgeDiamond RidgeMcBride EstatesPaislee ParkEach enclave is designed for discerning buyers seeking privacy, natural beauty, and architectural distinction. With homesites ranging from 2 to 12 acres and starting prices from $1 million, these developments offer a rare opportunity to build legacy estates, from equestrian properties and modern farmhouses to multi-generational compounds, surrounded by open space and Southern elegance.“At Indigo Road Realty, luxury isn’t just a price point; it’s a philosophy,” says Sherrod. “Our goal is to deliver a concierge-level experience for every client, from blueprint to key handoff, while honoring the lifestyle, heritage, and ambition of the families we serve.”Much of this transformation is powered by partnerships with some of the South’s most respected homebuilders. Leading the charge is Rod Wright Homes, renowned for its artisanal craftsmanship and bespoke estate design, with no two homes alike. For those seeking an approachable entry into high-end living, Paislee Park, developed by New Leaf Homes, offers beautifully designed 1-acre homesites with finished basement homes starting in the $600s, tailored for elegance, energy-efficiency, and livability.This next chapter for Indigo Road Realty comes on the heels of the launch of The Luxury Collection, a curated division dedicated to servicing high-net-worth clients with a white-glove, full-service experience. From luxury transportation and chef-prepared meals during showings, to turnkey relocation services and out-of-state closings, the firm has redefined what it means to buy and sell luxury in the Southeast.Helming The Indigo Group are powerhouse agents Yolanda Creecy and Jennifer Wright, who bring over $45 million in combined luxury sales and decades of experience in exclusive residential markets. Formerly with Harry Norman Realtors, the team is now the exclusive representative for many of Fayette County’s most coveted estate home communities.Sherrod, who earlier this year was named one of Atlanta Magazine’s 500 Most Powerful Leaders in 2025 for Real Estate, has built a trusted, award-winning brand rooted in integrity, strategy, and heart. Through her international platform and her growing Indigo Road House of Brands, she continues to reshape what homeownership looks like for modern families.“This isn’t just about selling homes,” Sherrod adds. “It’s about giving people the freedom to build the life they’ve always imagined, and to do so with intention, beauty and a sense of legacy. The Southern Crescent is experiencing a renaissance, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of that transformation.”With a growing list of clientele, Indigo Road Realty is redefining what luxury looks like below the perimeter and inviting the next generation of homeowners to build boldly and live beautifully in Georgia’s Southern Crescent.For more information on these neighborhoods please visit:Godby ParkSterling RidgeDiamond RidgeMcBride EstatesPaislee ParkFor media inquiries, interviews with Egypt Sherrod, or additional information about available communities, please contact:Erica Hamilton | LIQUID SOUL | erica@liquidsoul.com

