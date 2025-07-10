Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Receive Emmy® Nomination For Critically Acclaimed Series 'Married To Real Estate'

Egypt & Mike Shot By Leslie Andrews

Powerhouse Couple Honored for Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program, Redefining the Genre with Authenticity and Impact

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Married to Real Estate”, the breakout series hosted by Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, has officially been nominated for a 2025 EmmyAward in the category of Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program, as the couple announced on their instagram page. More than just a home renovation show, Married to Real Estate has become a movement. While the series is categorized as an instructional program, its heartwarming blend of family moments, laughter, life lessons, and real-life conversations about marriage, money, and resilience transcend traditional home-renovation formats. Egypt and Mike’s journey as a couple building their legacy—supporting families, creating dream homes, and sharing their personal struggles—struck a powerful chord with viewers and has forever changed the landscape of the genre.“Being nominated for an Emmyis deeply humbling,” shared Egypt Sherrod. “This nomination isn’t just about us; it’s about every family who saw themselves in our story. We wanted to create a show where people could relate—not just to the renovations, but to the heart behind the work. To see that message resonate with so many is truly an honor.”Although the show was recently canceled due to massive HGTV shake ups, the nomination is a testament to its lasting impact and relevance. As cultural influencers, Egypt and Mike not only reshape the way people view how-to programs, but they also bring a much-needed human touch to the genre. Their series connects practical home renovation tips that empower homeowners forward, with meaningful, authentic conversations about love, family, and resilience—elements that viewers continue to embrace.Season 4 in particular was a standout, not only for the stunning transformations but for the deeply human stories behind them. From helping a blended family of eight find their first home, to supporting comedienne Cocoa Brown through the emotional journey of rebuilding her life after a devastating fire, Egypt and Mike showed up with more than just expertise—they brought empathy and genuine care. One of the most moving moments in the series came from a renovation with Ms. Peggy, a widow who had dreamed of remodeling her home with her late husband. The house, purchased more than four decades ago, was filled with memories of their children and countless holidays. After his passing, Ms. Peggy couldn’t bear to leave it behind. Egypt and Mike’s dedication to honoring her family’s legacy turned this renovation into a deeply personal mission.“Being able to help families heal and feel whole again is what drives us,” said Mike Jackson. “It’s not just about renovating houses; it’s about helping people rebuild their lives, piece by piece, and giving them something that honors their stories. This nomination is a reminder that we’re on the right path.”As founders of the Indigo Road Family of Companies—which includes Indigo Road Realty, Indigo Road Design Group, and the internationally recognized Indigo Road Home collection, sold in over 300 JCPenney stores, as well as Jackson Draper Renovations—Egypt and Mike continue to redefine what it means to build a legacy. Their brand, now a powerhouse of creativity and purpose, is also anchored in community, authenticity, and empowerment.In addition to their entrepreneurial success, the couple co-hosts The Marriage & Money Podcast, where they offer unfiltered conversations about relationships, business, faith, and personal growth—continuing to inspire and engage their growing audience. In addition, Egypt is co-founder of 1000 Women Owned, a non-profit dedicated to uplifting women owned businesses.Mike added, “When we first started Married to Real Estate at our kitchen island, we knew it was bigger than just renovating houses. It was about creating impact that would reverberate kindness—a legacy of love, faith, and purpose. This nomination is proof that we’re fulfilling that mission.”For interviews or additional press inquiries, contact:Erica Hamilton | Liquid Soul | erica@goliquidsoul.comShop the Indigo Road Collection:The capsule collection is available now in select JCPenney stores and online at JCPenney.com.For Egypt’s full Indigo Road line, visit: www.indigoroad.com Stay connected on the Instagram journey:@egyptsherrod | @DJFadelf | @indigoroad | @indigoroadrealty | @marriageandmoneypodcast @1000WomenOwnedSubscribe to @EgyptandMikeTV on YouTube:

