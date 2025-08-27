HazMat Safety Consulting Adds Former U.S. Department of Transportation Program Director and UN Chairman, Duane A. Pfund

Duane is widely respected around the world in the dangerous goods industry for his unmatched technical expertise, leadership, and commitment to public safety.” — Ryan Paquet, President, HazMat Safety Consulting

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a leading authority in dangerous goods regulatory compliance and risk management, announced that Duane A. Pfund has joined its team as Senior Consultant. With more than 35 years of leadership in hazardous materials safety at the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and 20 years representing the U.S. at the United Nations, Duane’s presence enhances HSC’s ability to guide clients through the most complex international transportation regulations. He will officially begin his new role on September 1st , 2025.

During his time at PHMSA, Duane led U.S. global discussions related to international dangerous goods transportation issues, ensuring U.S. leadership in global regulatory forums. Duane also played a central role in harmonizing the U.S. Hazardous Materials Regulations with international standards.

Highlights from Duane’s career include: Served as Chairman of the UN Sub-Committee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods for 10 years; was the U.S. Panel Member for the ICAO Dangerous Goods Panel and chaired its Energy Storage Devices Working Group, where he developed key lithium battery safety recommendations; and worked in U.S. delegations to the International Maritime Organization’s Dangerous Goods Sub-Committee and the European Joint Meeting of RID/ADR/ADN to advance global hazmat transport standards.

A graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Packaging Engineering, Duane is known for his ability to identify core safety issues, develop practical solutions, and foster productive collaboration among government agencies, industry leaders, and safety advocacy groups.

“Duane is widely respected around the world in the dangerous goods industry for his unmatched technical expertise, leadership, and commitment to public safety," says Ryan Paquet, President, HazMat Safety Consulting. "His addition strengthens our ability to provide clients with the highest level of regulatory insight, problem solving, and strategic compliance support."

About HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC)

Founded in 2012, HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC) helps organizations navigate the complex world of dangerous goods transportation with confidence. Backed by decades of regulatory leadership, HSC translates evolving U.S. and international compliance requirements into clear strategies, training, and systems that reduce risk and streamline operations. From lithium battery transport and special permits to expert audits and compliance remediation, HSC empowers clients to stay ahead of regulations, avoid costly disruptions, and protect their brand through tailored, expert-driven support. To learn more about HazMat Safety Consulting and its evolving services, visit www.hazmatsafety.com. HazMat Safety Consulting is part of Americase, a global leader in custom protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazardous and high-value goods.

Legal Disclaimer:

