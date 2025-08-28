Matrix Basement Finishing Partners With Western Michigan University Athletics

Matrix Basement Finishing Logo Finished Matrix Basement

Matrix teams up with Western Michigan University Athletics to celebrate grit, teamwork, and West Michigan pride.

We’re honored to join the Bronco community. This is a partnership built on respect, for the athletes, for the fans, and for a region that knows how to work and how to rally.” — Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basement Finishing, the nation’s largest basement finishing contractor, today announced a new partnership with Western Michigan University Athletics. The collaboration reflects Matrix’s long-standing commitment to backing programs that bring people together and highlight what makes West Michigan special.Western Michigan University’s Broncos have a loyal following, students, alumni, families, and neighbors who show up in all kinds of weather and keep the spirit of Kalamazoo alive. Matrix recognizes that energy. With more than 12,000 basements completed across the Midwest, the company has built its name by helping families carve out the rooms where life actually happens. That same idea, real places, real connection, sits at the heart of this partnership.Fans will see Matrix’s presence tied to moments that matter, on campus and in the community. The company plans to support efforts that lift up student-athletes and the people who cheer them on, from visibility at events to fan-focused features and community touchpoints. The goal is simple: show up, add value, and celebrate the grit that defines this place.For Matrix, the move is also about honoring West Michigan’s rhythm work, family, school, and sport overlapping in everyday ways. The company’s teams know the region well. They’ve turned unfinished spaces into playrooms for busy weekends, quiet offices for new beginnings, and media rooms where friends gather to watch the Broncos. Partnering with WMU is a natural extension of that work: from the home to the stands, it’s still about bringing people closer.Western Michigan University has a proud athletic tradition and a reputation for developing leaders. Matrix sees that same drive in its crews and customers, the steady push to improve, the focus on details, the belief that effort adds up. This collaboration recognizes those shared values and commits both sides to keep showing up for Kalamazoo and West Michigan.

