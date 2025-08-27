Durham School Services and Petermann Bus Provide Students with Essential Supplies for Back-to-School Season

Team members at Stuff the Bus event in Duval County, Florida Students delivering stuffed backpacks and supplies in Talawanda, Ohio

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back to school season is in full swing, and students across the nation are starting the school year better prepared with the supplies they need thanks to the generosity of our team members at Durham School Services and Petermann Bus. Several locations such as Cameron, Missouri; Kings, Ohio; Talawanda, Ohio; Watervliet, New York; Duval County, Florida, and more, held school supply drives and fundraisers to give back to the community and provide students in need with backpacks and essential school supplies.A few highlights of the back-to-school supplies drives include:• Cameron, MO – Hosted multiple Stuff the Bus events to collect supplies for students at the Cameron School District. Kids were also given the opportunity to sit in the driver’s seat and prizes and food were also available.• Duval County, FL – In partnership with local news outlet First Coast News, held an all-day Stuff the Bus event to benefit local students. At the end of the event, a bus full of supplies was gathered thanks to the community’s support.• Talawanda, OH – Held a Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies and raised $1,200 to purchase backpacks and additional supplies to provide to five local schools. Several students volunteered to help pack and deliver supplies.• Watervliet, NY – Held a school supply and backpack drive to give back to students at the Troy City School District so that they can start off the school year strong and prepared.Involvement in community outreach events such as school supply drives and Stuff the Bus events are carried out as part of our Company’s community outreach program, Partners Beyond the Bus. The program aims to raise and increase awareness of and recognize the volunteer efforts of our teams and strengthen ties with our customers and community partners.“Back to school is an exciting time for students and their families but can also be a time of worry for some due to a lack of resources. This is why it makes me incredibly proud to see our team members take action to try to help alleviate this worry so that students can focus fully on learning and getting a well-rounded education,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services. “I think I’ve said this a thousand times at this point, but I will keep saying it a thousand more if I have to – our teams are phenomenal, and it never ceases to amaze me just how amazingly generous and thoughtful they are. Thanks for always giving back and looking out for your community.”Stay informed about the various ways our teams are involved in their communities by following our Facebook and LinkedIn pages:• Durham School Services Facebook - https://bit.ly/4mYkVkN • Durham School Services LinkedIn - https://bit.ly/4nnDwHx • Stock Transportation Facebook - https://bit.ly/4g2nkZO • Stock Transportation LinkedIn - https://bit.ly/4p1ee3A • Petermann Bus Facebook - https://bit.ly/4n1sqYn • Petermann Bus LinkedIn - https://bit.ly/3JyyGZe About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve. About Petermann Bus : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

