Synchrocare Expands Franchise Opportunities to Tennessee Entrepreneurs

Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs to succeed in the healthcare space, regardless of their professional background.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

TN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare LLC , a trusted leader in providing innovative medical devices and healthcare solutions since 2005, has announced that franchise opportunities are now open across Tennessee. The company is calling on motivated entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and business leaders to join its growing network and help meet the state’s rising demand for advanced, cost-effective medical technologies that directly improve patient care.Tennessee’s healthcare market is one of the most diverse in the nation, spanning major metropolitan hubs like Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville, as well as rural and medically underserved areas. This unique landscape presents an opportunity for franchise owners to build profitable businesses while also making a tangible impact on community health. Synchrocare’s franchise model provides access to high-quality medical devices from leading manufacturers, a comprehensive training program, and full operational support – giving franchisees a strong foundation from day one.“We provide our franchisees with high-quality products, extensive training, and back-office support so they can focus on what truly matters: building strong relationships with healthcare providers and delivering solutions that improve lives,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.The medical device sector is one of the fastest-growing and most resilient industries in the world. Valued at $500 billion, it is projected to surpass $650 billion by 2032. In the United States, healthcare consistently accounts for nearly one-fifth of GDP, with Tennessee’s healthcare industry playing a significant role in the state’s economy. This stability makes it an attractive environment for entrepreneurs seeking a business opportunity that can withstand economic shifts while serving a vital need.Synchrocare’s franchisees receive more than just access to innovative products. The company’s full-service model handles supplier negotiations, logistics, and administrative processes, allowing owners to concentrate on sales, networking, and customer relationships. The self-paced training curriculum includes essential instruction in anatomy, medical technology, and sales strategies, ensuring every franchisee is well-prepared to enter the market with confidence.Territories are now available throughout Tennessee, and early franchisees have the advantage of securing prime locations to match their business goals and local healthcare needs. Whether in fast-growing urban centers or underserved rural areas, franchise owners have the opportunity to make a lasting impact while building a stable and profitable business.For more information about owning a Synchrocare franchise, visit www.synchrocare.com /franchising.Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

