Mail Center Etc Announces Sponsorship for Mitzvah House Calendar

Mail Center Etc's Logo

Mail Center Etc of Sandy Springs is proud to be sponsoring the Mitzvah House and their calendar for the 2025-2026 year.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mail Center Etc, a local Sandy Springs pack and ship partner, is proud to announce its new sponsorship of the Mitzvah House Calendar, a resource that will reach over 3,000 homes and connect and inspire the local community. The calendar is a useful tool, along with being a reflection for connection, culture, and giving back.

The Mitzvah House is dedicated to creating opportunities for connection in the community and celebrating Jewish identity. While the program is primarily focused on Jewish life and traditions, its mission is to give back through meaningful acts of service and spread good deeds, and it extends to the community as a whole.

Each year, the Mitzvah House Calendar shares information on activities and community programs, like the Mitzvah Kitchen, Shabbat packages, and other events and volunteer opportunities. These efforts are made to strengthen connections and spread kindness.

Supporting this calendar helps foster unity among neighbors and leave a lasting positive impact.

“We’re happy to be sponsoring the Mitzvah House this year,” said Owner and General Manager of Mail Center Etc. “Supporting initiatives that celebrate identity, bring people together, and inspire good deeds aligns perfectly with our values here at Mail Center Etc.”

Mail Center Etc is proud to be a part of this initiative and looks forward to continuing to support the local community with projects that celebrate culture and connection. For more information about Mail Center Etc and its sponsorships, visit www.mailcentersandysprings.com or call (404) 843-0425.

About Mail Center Etc

Mail Center Etc is a one-stop shop for business products and services. As a trusted provider of shipping, mailbox rentals, printing, and more, the team works hard to serve their neighbors reliably and make life easier for individuals and businesses alike. Mail Center Etc is proud to be a part of the Sandy Springs and Dunwoody communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.