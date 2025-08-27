NCRI-US ONLINE TRANSATLANTIC CONFERENCE - UN Snapback Sanctions on Iran: Necessity, Effectiveness, and Consequences. Should the “snapback” mechanism be triggered against Tehran? August 28, 2025 - 10:30 am EDT Ambassador Robert G. Joseph, Former U.S. Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Joseph DeTrani, Former Senior Advisor to the Director of National Intelligence, former Special Envoy for Six-Party Talks with North Korea Dr. Olli Heinonen, Former Deputy Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center Mr. Peter Altmaier, Former German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy; Former Head of the Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Affairs Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, NCRI-US; author, The Iran Threat

Distinguished nuclear and policy experts will address one of the most urgent questions in international security: Should the “snapback” mechanism be triggered?

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will host a transatlantic conference with distinguished policymakers and experts to address one of the most urgent questions in international security: Should the United Nations “snapback” mechanism now be triggered against Tehran?

The panel will examine Iran’s continued violations of its nuclear commitments, assess the necessity of restoring binding UN sanctions, and debate the effectiveness and consequences of such a move for global security and accountability.

On August 13, 2025, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the UK warned the UN Secretary-General that if Tehran refuses diplomacy by the end of August, the suspended UN Security Council resolutions under the 2015 nuclear deal will be reimposed.

Featured Speakers

• Ambassador Robert G. Joseph – Former U.S. Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security

• Ambassador Joseph DeTrani – Former Senior Advisor to the Director of National Intelligence, former Special Envoy for Six-Party Talks with North Korea

• Dr. Olli Heinonen - Former Deputy Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center

• Peter Altmaier – Former German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy; Former Head of the Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Affairs

• Alireza Jafarzadeh – Deputy Director, NCRI-US; author, The Iran Threat

DATE & TIME: Thursday, August 28, 2025 - 10:30 AM EDT (16:30 CET)

VENUE: Virtual

YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM: https://youtube.com/live/d3WFTSA7JHo

X BROADCAST: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1dRKZaBnDNmxB

MEDIA INQUIRIES: media@ncrius.org

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

