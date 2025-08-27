Striped Bass Draft Addendum III Public Hearing Set for September 8

CONTACT:

Renee Zobel (NHFG): 603-868-1095

Emilie Franke (ASMFC): 703-842-0740

August 27, 2025

Concord, NH – In partnership with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC) the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold an in-person public hearing on Striped Bass Addendum III to Amendment 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 8 at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road in Portsmouth, NH.

The ASMFC is seeking public comment on management options under consideration in Striped Bass Draft Addendum III to Amendment 7 to address issues facing striped bass management. This amendment considers management measures intended to reduce fishing removals by 12% with management measures to be implemented in 2026. For the recreational fishery, the Draft Addendum proposes season closures and/or size limit changes for the ocean and the Chesapeake Bay region, including options with different limits for the for-hire modes. For the commercial fishery, the Draft Addendum proposes a quota reduction option. The action also considers commercial tagging options, a standard definition of total length, and a change to the recreational baseline season for Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay recreational fishery. The Draft Addendum can be read by visiting Atlantic Striped Bass Draft Addendum III – Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

Stakeholders are encouraged to provide input on the Striped Bass Draft Addendum III to Amendment 7 either by attending state public hearings or through written comment. Public comment will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Friday, October 3, 2025 and should be mailed to Emilie Franke, FMP Coordinator, 1050 North Highland Street, Suite 200 A-N, Arlington, VA 22201, emailed to comments@asmfc.org, or submitted through the comments form at the above link. Please put Striped Bass Draft Addendum III in the subject line.

