Rainbow trout stocking schedule for September 2025 in the Magic Valley Region

All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, Junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost around $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2025-2025 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.