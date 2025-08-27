The Lawless Group Announces the Passing of Founder and Owner, Richard Lawless

Pioneers for Growth Richard Lawless

The Lawless Group and Pro Line Products leadership teams remain in place, committed to advancing Richard Lawless’s legacy of building relationships first.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lawless Group announces with heavy hearts the passing of its founder and owner, Richard Lawless, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Richard Lawless, a visionary entrepreneur and respected industry leader, built The Lawless Group nearly 50 years ago with his father Darrell and his wife Janis. Over the years, he started several other companies including Pro Line Products, Inc. and seven Lawless Sales Agencies across the country. He also acquired companies such as OVERTIME and ProLine Chemical & Plastics. Through decades of dedication, he launched new enterprises, acquired companies, and fostered relationships that shaped the company’s legacy and impact on the industry.

Richard’s brothers, Bob and Gary Lawless, have also contributed significantly to the organization’s success over the years. His daughter Stefani and son Vaughn remain actively engaged in the business and are committed to carrying on Richard’s vision, ensuring that his legacy continues to guide and inspire The Lawless Group.

"Richard embodied the spirit of The Lawless Group – dedicated to his family and leading with exceptional vision," said CEO of The Lawless Group, Justin Vailes. "He treated every employee as part of our extended family, and his generosity, integrity, and unwavering commitment made a meaningful impact on everyone he met. His legacy will continue to inspire us all for years to come."

Leadership Teams at The Lawless Group and Pro Line Products

The Lawless Group and Pro Line Products are guided by seasoned leadership teams, firmly in place with decades of industry experience and deep company knowledge. Their commitment goes beyond operational excellence – they are devoted to upholding Richard’s relationship-centered approach, always prioritizing customers, partners, and collaborative partnerships.

Inspired by Richard’s core values of integrity, generosity, and genuine partnership, the leadership teams continue to foster meaningful connections with partners, manufacturers, and employees. By placing people and relationships at the forefront of every decision, they honor his legacy and ensure The Lawless Group, Pro Line Products, and affiliated companies remain industry leaders and valued community members.

The Lawless Group’s deepest condolences extend to the entire Lawless family and to all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with Richard Lawless. The family kindly requests privacy during this difficult time.

Richard’s spirit will forever serve as the driving force behind The Lawless Group, Pro Line Products, and all they strive to accomplish.

In loving memory of Richard Lawless.

Forever our founder. Forever our inspiration. Always in our hearts.

About The Lawless Group

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, The Lawless Group specializes in the representation and distribution of construction, electrical, industrial, and safety products. With over 40 years of experience, the company is dedicated to building strong relationships, delivering tailored solutions, and providing extensive training for distributors and end-users. The Lawless Group’s commitment to innovation, community support, and people-centric values distinguishes it as an industry leader. For more information about The Lawless Group, visit www.lawlessgroup.com.

About Pro Line Products, Inc.

Pro Line Products, Inc. manufactures and markets innovative solutions for the industrial, construction, safety, electrical, HVAC and plumbing markets. Our products focus on hydration and building products, and include Niagara® bottled water, Overtime™ electrolyte replacement, Bullfrog® skin protection, StretchAir® air hoses and water hoses, Poly products and RapidWire© pre-tied and straight cut wire. We combine manufacturing expertise and logistics excellence with strategic partnerships to deliver high-quality products that make hard work easier, powering the workforce with reliable solutions professionals trust. For more information about Pro Line Products, visit www.prolineproductsinc.com.

